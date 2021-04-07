Steelers Sign OLB Jamir Jones On Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now signed another player to their offseason roster and this time it is former Notre Dame linebacker Jamir Jones, the younger brother of tackle Jarron Jones, who spent the 2020 season on the teams practice squad.

Jones recently worked out at Notre Dame’s 2021 pro day. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert were present for the event. Jones ran his 40-yard-dash in 4.71-secomds at 237 pounds, per reports. He’s now the fourth such player the team has signed during the pro day circuit.

Jamir Jones, who should be an outside linebacker in the Steelers defensive system, went undrafted in 2020 and signed with the Houston Texans. As a senior at Notre Dame in 2020, Jones recorded 26 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, four quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass defensed in 11 games.

Jones measures in at 6030, 248-pounds. He played in 10 games as a true freshman for Notre Dame back in 2016 and totaled eight tackles including three vs. Navy that season. He was second on the team in 2016 in special teams tackles with eight.

In 2017, Jones played in 12 games, mainly on special teams, and had four total tackles. As a junior in 2018, he played in 12 more games and had 12 tackles. In his 2019 final season, Jones played in 11 games, had 26 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, a pass breakup, four quarterback hurries, a fumble recovery, and forced two fumbles, a breakout season for him.

The addition of Jones to the Steelers offseason roster now means the team has three pairs of brothers under contract. The other brothers under contract with the Steelers are T.J. Watt and Derek Watt and safety Terrell Edmunds and running back Trey Edmunds.