Steelers Sign Free Agent DL Abdullah Anderson On Monday

The Pittsburgh Steelers have added yet another player to their offseason roster as defensive end Abdullah Anderson was signed on Monday, the team has announced.

Anderson, a Bucknell product, was originally signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2018. In the last two seasons with the Bears and Minnesota Vikings, Anderson recorded a sack and just four total tackles in seven total games. He spent his first two seasons on the Bears practice squad and most of the 2020 season on the Vikings practice squad.

at his 2018 pro day, Anderson measured in at 6032, 303-pounds. He ran his 40-yard-dash in 5.12-seconds, did 32 reps on the bench and posted a vertical jump of 30-inches and a broad jump of 8’10”. His short-shuttle time was 4.68-seconds and his 3-cone time was 7.38-seconds.

Anderson started all 43 games of his career at Bucknell University, finishing with 171 tackles, 33.5 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, four blocked kicks and 14 passes defensed. He was tabbed the 2017 Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year and Brooks-Irvine Memorial Football Club FCS Collegiate Player of the Year as a senior.

Anderson’s contract is likely just one year and for the minimum amount of $780,000.

