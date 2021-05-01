Steelers Select Illinois C/G Kendrick Green In The Third Round Of The 2021 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected Illinois offensive lineman Kendrick Green with the 23rd pick of the third-round of the 2020 NFL Draft. It was the 87th pick overall.

Green came to the Illini program as a defensive tackle and transitioned to offense ahead of the 2017 college season during his redshirt year. He started all 12 games at left guard as a redshirt freshman after converting over. Green started 12 games at left guard and one game at center as a sophomore and all eight games as a junior with three games coming at center after the starter got hurt. He finished his career with 33 consecutive starts at either guard or center.

Green measured in at his pro day at 6017, 305-pounds with 32 1/4-inch arms and 10 1/8-inch hands,. He ran his 40-yard dash in 4.89-seconds and did 25 reps on the bench. He posted a vertical jump of 35 1/2-inches and a broad jump of 9’11”.

