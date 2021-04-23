Steelers CB Justin Layne Arrested With Firearm While Driving On Suspended License

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne is in trouble it seems According to Melinda Roeder of KDKA, Layne was arrested Thursday night in Lack County, Ohio and charged with speeding, driving on a suspended license. There was also a firearm violation charge as well.

Layne was booked into the Lake County Jail around 3 a.m. He had posted videos to Instagram of himself training in Cleveland on Thursday.

Layne was originally drafted by the Steelers in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Michigan State. Layne, a Cleveland, OH native, has registered 25 total tackles in his first two seasons in the NFL.

BREAKING: I just confirmed that Pgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne was arrested this morning near Cleveland, OH. He's charged with speeding, driving with a suspended license, & a firearm violation. It happened just before 3:00 a.m. in Willoughby Hills. pic.twitter.com/OKgbV5G94T — Melinda Roeder (@MelindaKDKA) April 23, 2021