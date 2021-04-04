Article

Steelers 2021 Transaction Tracker (Updated April 4)

Posted on

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been quite busy so far this offseason and as expected, they have performed several transactions as part of their effort to construct their roster for the upcoming summer. Those several transactions made by the Steelers thus far have included signings, re-signings, contract terminations, contract restructures, and even a few retirements. With it now being early April and the with the bulk of 2021 free agency signing period now behinds us, it’s time to track and recap all that has transpired transaction-wise for the Steelers so far this offseason.

Each transaction performed so far this offseason by the Steelers is listed below by date and each is also linked to the corresponding post on our site if you would like to refresh your memory on each.

 DATE TRANSACTION
1-Apr Re-signed defensive lineman Tyson Alualu to a two-year contract
31-Mar Signed linebacker Jarvis Miller to a one-year contract
31-Mar Signed wide receiver Mathew Sexton to a one-year contract
30-Mar Signed offensive lineman Rashaad Coward to a one-year contract
30-Mar Signed running back Kalen Ballage to a one-year contract
29-Mar Re-signed punter Jordan Berry to a one-year contract
24-Mar Signed offensive lineman Joe Haeg to a two-year contract
24-Mar Signed linebacker/safety Miles Killebrew to a one-year contract
24-Mar Re-signed outside linebacker Cassius Marsh to a one-year contract
24-Mar Re-signed inside linebacker Robert Spillane to a one-year contract
23-Mar Terminated the contract of cornerback Steven Nelson
22-Mar Re-signed defensive lineman Chris Wormley to a two-year contract
22-Mar Signed wide receiver Tyler Simmons to a one-year contract
20-Mar Re-signed cornerback Cameron Sutton to a two-year contract
19-Mar Re-signed wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to a one-year contract
18-Mar Re-signed offensive lineman Zach Banner to a two-year contract
16-Mar Terminated the contract of inside linebacker Vince Williams
16-Mar Signed tight end Eric Ebron to a modified new contract
12-Mar Signed offensive lineman B.J. Finney to a one-year contract
11-Mar Re-signed wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud to a one-year contract
9-Mar Re-signed inside linebacker linebacker Marcus Allen to a one-year contract
8-Mar Re-signed offensive lineman J.C. Hassenauer to a one-year contract
4-Mar Signed quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to a new contract
1-Mar Placed center Maurkice Pouncey on Reserve/Retired list
22-Feb Restructured contract of defensive lineman Cameron Heyward
19-Feb Placed tight end Vance McDonald on Reserve/Retired list
2-Feb Signed offensive lineman Aviante Collins to a Reserve/Future contract
21-Jan Signed cornerback Stephen Denmark to a Reserve/Future contract
21-Jan Signed quarterback Dwayne Haskins to a Reserve/Future contract
21-Jan Signed tight end Charles Jones to a Reserve/Future contract
21-Jan Signed tight end Dax Raymond to a Reserve/Future contract
15-Jan Signed running back Trey Edmunds to a Reserve/Future contract
15-Jan Signed offensive lineman Jarron Jones to a Reserve/Future contract
14-Jan Signed wide receiver Anthony Johnson to a Reserve/Future contract
14-Jan Signed wide receiver Cody White to a Reserve/Future contract
14-Jan Signed tight end Kevin Rader to a Reserve/Future contract
14-Jan Signed offensive lineman Anthony Coyle to a Reserve/Future contract
14-Jan Signed offensive lineman Brandon Walton to a Reserve/Future contract
14-Jan Signed safety John Battle to a Reserve/Future contract
14-Jan Signed inside linebacker Tegray Scales to a Reserve/Future contract
14-Jan Signed defensive lineman Demarcus Christmas to a Reserve/Future contract
14-Jan Signed defensive lineman Calvin Taylor to a Reserve/Future contract
14-Jan Signed long snapper/outside linebacker Christian Kuntz to a Reserve/Future contract
14-Jan Signed offensive lineman John Leglue to a Reserve/Future contract
14-Jan Signed cornerback Trevor Williams to a Reserve/Future contract
12-Jan Waived running back Trey Edmunds
Related Items:

Recommended for you

To Top
error: Alert: Content is protected !!