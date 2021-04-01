Schefter: Safety Sean Davis Signing One-Year Deal With Colts

Former Pittsburgh Steelers’ safety Sean Davis is signing a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

And now former Steelers’ safety Sean Davis is signing a one-year deal with the Colts, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus. https://t.co/vjHhxlDY4p — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 1, 2021

Terms of the one-year deal weren’t announced. But it’s likely for a minimum salary benefit contract. If so, he’s unlikely to bring back the Steelers a comp pick for the 2022 draft.

In 2020, Davis was primarily used as a special teamer with the Steelers, earning one start in the regular season finale against the Cleveland Browns when Terrell Edmunds missed due to injury. He finished the year with 12 tackles and one fumble recovery.

Pittsburgh initially let Davis walk in the 2020 offseason. He signed with Washington Football Team but did not make their roster. The Steelers brought him back right before the regular season. Pittsburgh drafted Davis in the 2nd round of the 2016 draft.

The Steelers signed LB/S Miles Killebrew this offseason. Safety Jordan Dangerfield remains unsigned. Pittsburgh reportedly has a visit planned with Karl Joseph. If signed, he would be a significant upgrade over someone like Davis.