Schefter: Ravens Trading OT Orlando Brown Jr. To Chiefs

It’s a big shakeup right before the 2021 NFL Draft. According to Adam Schefter and other multiple reports, the Baltimore Ravens are trading OT Orlando Brown Jr. to the Kansas City Chiefs for four draft picks, including the Chiefs’ first round selection.

Schefter tweeted out the full terms of the deal.

Kansas City gets:

🏈 OT Orlando Brown

🏈 2021 second-round pick (No. 58)

🏈 2022 6th round pick. Baltimore gets:

🏈 2021 first-round pick (No. 31)

🏈 third-round pick (No. 94)

🏈 fourth-round pick (No. 136)

🏈 2022 fifth-round pick — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 23, 2021

Brown made it known he either wanted to be made the Ravens’ left tackle or to be traded. With Baltimore locked in with Ronnie Stanley at LT, the Ravens didn’t have much of a choice. The Chiefs will get one of the best young offensive tackles in football and crucial protection for Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City is looking for a left tackle after Eric Fisher’s torn Achilles. Fisher remains a free agent.

Ian Rapoport confirmed Brown Jr. will play left tackle for the Chiefs.

Orlando Brown will play left tackle, and hopefully for all sides earn a lucrative extension following the season. https://t.co/eBFu2trF3V — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 23, 2021

The Ravens are now likely looking for a starting right tackle. In a deep draft class, they’re likely to find someone, probably with that 31st overall pick. They also have the 27th pick in the draft.

Baltimore brought in Steelers OT Alejandro Villanueva earlier this week though, they did not sign him. Reportedly, the Ravens want to wait until after the draft compensation period before signing additional free agents.

However, according to a tweet moments ago from Josina Anderson, there is optimism Villanueva will sign in Baltimore.