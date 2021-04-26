Rhett Lewis 2021 Mock Draft 1.0: Steelers Select Oklahoma State T Teven Jenkins 24th Overall

It’s finally draft week. That means we are in store for a ton of final mocks these next several days ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft getting underway Thursday night in Cleveland. On Monday, NFL Network show host Rhett Lewis released his one and only mock draft of the 2021 offseason, and he has the Pittsburgh Steelers picking Oklahoma State tackle Teven Jenkins 24th overall in the first round. Below is Lewis’ reason for mocking Jenkins to the Steelers.

The immense need along the offensive line and GM Kevin Colbert’s admission this offseason that the run game must improve would seem to trump the Steelers’ recent trend of going defense in the first round (David DeCastro was the last offensive player taken in Round 1 by Pittsburgh in 2012). Jenkins isn’t a perfect prospect, but a nasty run blocker could be just what the doctor ordered to help bring the rushing attack back to Steelers’ standards as the team tries to get another year out of veteran QB Ben Roethlisberger.

It’s obvious that Lewis chose to bypass a running back for the Steelers in the first round. He had his choice of any running back as well, as he had yet to mock one to a team with his first 23 selections. In total, Lewis mocked just one running back in the first round. That player was Alabama’s Najee Harris, who he has the Buffalo Bills picking at 30th overall.

As for Lewis mocking Jenkins to the Steelers, we have seen that done quite a bit throughout the pre-draft process. Even so, it would be a bit of a stunner if Jenkins winds up being the Steelers’ first-round selection in 2021, mainly because neither general manager Kevin Colbert nor head coach Mike Tomlin attended the Oklahoma State Pro Day this year.

Jenkins was a 2020 preseason All-Big 12 selection. He started six games at right tackle and one game at left tackle in 2020 before deciding to opt out for the remainder of the season. He also started all 12 games in 2019, in addition to starting all 13 games as a sophomore. Jenkins played in all 12 games as a freshman in 2017. Most of Jenkins’ college starts came at right tackle, but he did log quite a bit of playing time at left tackle throughout his college career.

Jenkins measured in at his pro day at 6057, 317 pounds, with 33 1/2-inch arms and 9 1/2-inch hands. He reportedly ran his 40-yard dash in just over five seconds, and had a vertical jump of 32.5 inches to go along with a broad jump of 8’10”. Jenkins also did 36 reps on the bench.

While neither Colbert nor Tomlin attended the Oklahoma State Pro Day this year, at least one unknown Steelers personnel member was present for it. Jenkins also said during his Pro Day media session that he has spoken with the Steelers during the pre-draft process.