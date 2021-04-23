Report: Ravens Expected To Sign Steelers URFA T Alejandro Villanueva After Trading T Orlando Brown

The Baltimore Ravens traded away right tackle Orlando Brown to the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday and that deal leaves the former with two first-round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. Odds are good that the Ravens might look to use one of those two first-round selections to move up higher to select a tackle. All of that noted, reports now indicate that the Ravens are set to sign Pittsburgh Steelers unrestricted free agent tackle Alejandro Villanueva soon and likely after the draft.

By trading Orlando Brown to Chiefs, Ravens is expected to replace him at right tackle with Alejandro Villanueva. Deal likely won't become official until after draft, but Villanueva visited Ravens on Thursday. So, Ravens add some picks and won't have much dropoff with Villanueva — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) April 23, 2021

If Alejandro Villanueva were signed by the Ravens, then he would likely be the starting right tackle unless starring left tackle Ronnie Stanley isn’t ready to play come the start of the regular season due a serious ankle injury that he sustained against the Steelers in November.

Villanueva received a very chilly reception during free agency and outside of the Ravens, there have been no reports that any other teams are interested in the Steelers longtime left tackle. Perhaps the Ravens might not even sign Villanueva until after the compensatory qualification period of free agency ends, which is a few weeks after the draft takes place. Doing so would prevent the Steelers from receiving any kind of compensation for the loss of Villanueva.

Another interesting notion related to Villanueva ultimately signing with the Ravens and playing right tackle for them is that it would set up at least two battles between he and Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt in 2021.

Villanueva has been the Steelers starting left tackle since the middle of the 2015 season. He never missed a game during that span.