Rapoport: Steelers Closing In On One-Year Extension With QB Mason Rudolph

In a surprise move right before the draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly close to a one-year extension with QB Mason Rudolph per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Sources: The #Steelers are closing in on a 1-year extension with QB Mason Rudolph. Nothing done yet, but look for it soon for the Steelers’ backup. He’ll be signed through 2022. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2021

Rudolph is set to enter the final year of his rookie deal. This will officially give Pittsburgh at least one quarterback under contract for 2022. Ben Roethlisberger and Josh Dobbs are set to be unrestricted free agents while Dwayne Haskins will be a restricted free agent.

Rudolph has started nine games for the Steelers in his career, throwing 15 touchdowns to 10 interceptions. Despite his struggles, the team has remained high on him and will be an in-house option should Roethlisberger retire after 2021.