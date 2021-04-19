Rapoport: Alejandro Villanueva Visiting The Ravens This Week

For the first time in free agency, there’s been some reported interest in offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva. Per this tweet from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Villanueva is set to visit the Baltimore Ravens this week.

The Ravens have two studs at OT in Ronnie Stanley and Orlando Brown. Stanley is coming off a season-ending ankle injury and Brown is seeking a trade to land with a team who will play him at left tackle. So Baltimore is looking at some external options.

Villanueva has been the Steelers’ starting left tackle for the last 90 games. Without any right tackle experience, Villanueva’s fit with the Ravens would be unclear. But they’re at least kicking the tires on one of the top free agent offensive linemen still available. Villanueva has had an incredibly quiet market. That may, in part, be due to his age and how strong this offensive tackle class. Villanueva turns 33 in September, and there could be a half-dozen tackles that go in the first round of the draft.