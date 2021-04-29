Peter Schrager 2021 Mock Draft 3.0: Steelers Trade Up To Select Alabama RB Najee Harris 22nd Overall

Peter Schrager of the NFL Network has slid in a late and final version of his 2021 mock draft and this one includes quite a surprise for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Not only does Schrager have the Steelers selecting running back Najee Harris in the first round of his last mock draft of 2021, but he has also them trading up two spots with the Tennessee Titans to do it.

Below is what Schrager penned about that trade up by the Steelers to draft Harris at 22nd overall.

With a lot of buzz on the Jets potentially taking a running back, the Steelers give a fourth-round pick to Tennessee to move up two spots and take Harris.

How crazy is that? Look, I can certainly see Harris being the Steelers first round selection this year. What I can’t see is the Steelers moving up two spots to draft him.

As history has shown us, the Steelers have traded up more frequently than they’ve traded down since 2000 when general manager Kevin Colbert came to Pittsburgh. Colbert, however, said earlier this week on Monday that he doesn’t see the team moving up the draft board this year via a trade.

“I’m very doubtful that we’ll trade up,” Colbert said. “We really value those eight picks that we have, five of which are in the top 140.”

The last time the Steelers traded up in the first round of a draft was in 2019 when they moved up to 10th overall to select inside linebacker Devin Bush. Prior to that, however, 2006 was the last time the Steelers traded up in the first round.