Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Depot Team Mock Drafts

Twelve Steelers Depot contributors profiled 261 college prospects eligible for the 2021 NFL draft. Eight of the profilers submitted their final mock drafts over the past few days. Dave Bryan and Alex Kozora just published their final mock drafts. I’ve heard rumors that the FBI’s Behavior Analysis Unit may be studying Steelers Depot to determine how they can improve their own profiling system.

VARIETY IS THE SPICE OF LIFE

The Steelers Depot staff consensus mocks the Steelers drafting Alabama RB Najee Harris in the first round. After that, the predicted selections vary widely. The Depot contributors selected 49 different college prospects from 35 schools. Only five prospects appeared more than twice: Najee Harris, Alabama C Landon Dickerson, Ohio State TE Luke Farrell, Notre Dame TE Tommy Tremble, and Boise State DB & return specialist Avery Williams, who is on three contributor’s ballots for Day 3. Remember, there are nearly 1,000 college players vying for one of the 259 draft spots for this year’s draft.

I’ve linked the prospect’s Steelers Depot Draft Profile, or if unavailable their college biography in the table. Also, check out the 2021 NFL Pro Day Results Tracker- Scouting Combine Invitees. Dave Bryan includes the player Pro Day results, a link to their college team biography and the Steelers Depot Draft Profile for each draft prospect that attended a Pro Day.

MOCK DRAFT TABLE

Steelers Depot Contributors Mock Drafts:

Tyler Wise Round 1 Pick 24 Najeh Harris/RB Alabama Round 2 Pick 55 Landon Dickerson/C Alabama Round 3 Pick 88 Elijah Molden/CB Washington Round 4 Pick 129 Robert Hainsey/OL Notre Dame Round 4 Pick 140 Patrick Jones/EDGE PITT Round 6 Pick 216 Tre McKitty/TE Georgia Round 7 Pick 246 Justin Hilliard/LB Ohio State Round 7 Pick 255 Trevon Grimes/WR Florida

SCHOOLS REPRESENTED

Ohio State leads the way with seven different players named 11 times. Alabama follows with three players mentioned 11 times. Here is a list of the schools mentioned in the mock drafts, along with the number of different players from each school.

Ohio State – 11 (7 players)

Alabama – 11 (3 players)

Notre Dame – 6 (3 Players)

Boise State – 3

Cincinnati – 2 (2 Players)

Florida State – 2 (2 players)

Georgia – 2 (2 players)

Michigan – 2 (2 players)

Stanford – 2 (2 players)

Coastal Carolina – 2

Florida – 2

Miami (OH) – 2

Northern Iowa – 2

Oklahoma – 2

Baylor – 1

California – 1

Central Arkansas – 1

Central Florida – 1

Georgia Tech – 1

Houston – 1

Iowa- 1

Kansas State – 1

Kentucky – 1

LSU – 1

North Carolina – 1

Oklahoma State – 1

Oregon State – 1

Penn State – 1

Pitt – 1

Purdue – 1

Texas A&M – 1

TCU – 1

Virginia Tech – 1

Washington – 1

Wisconsin-Whitewater – 1

HOW DOES YOUR MOCK STACK UP?

So, how does your mock draft stack up against the Steelers Depot crew? Who will be closest to the mark?

