Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Depot Team Mock Drafts

Twelve Steelers Depot contributors profiled 261 college prospects eligible for the 2021 NFL draft. Eight of the profilers submitted their final mock drafts over the past few days. Dave Bryan and Alex Kozora just published their final mock drafts. I’ve heard rumors that the FBI’s Behavior Analysis Unit may be studying Steelers Depot to determine how they can improve their own profiling system.
VARIETY IS THE SPICE OF LIFE
The Steelers Depot staff consensus mocks the Steelers drafting Alabama RB Najee Harris in the first round. After that, the predicted selections vary widely. The Depot contributors selected 49 different college prospects from 35 schools. Only five prospects appeared more than twice: Najee Harris, Alabama C Landon Dickerson, Ohio State TE Luke Farrell, Notre Dame TE Tommy Tremble, and Boise State DB & return specialist Avery Williams, who is on three contributor’s ballots for Day 3. Remember, there are nearly 1,000 college players vying for one of the 259 draft spots for this year’s draft.
I’ve linked the prospect’s Steelers Depot Draft Profile, or if unavailable their college biography in the table. Also, check out the 2021 NFL Pro Day Results Tracker- Scouting Combine Invitees. Dave Bryan includes the player Pro Day results, a link to their college team biography and the Steelers Depot Draft Profile for each draft prospect that attended a Pro Day.
MOCK DRAFT TABLE
Steelers Depot Contributors Mock Drafts:
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Josh Carney
|James Wilford
|Round 1 Pick 24
|Landon Dickerson/C
Alabama
|Najeh Harris/RB
Alabama
|Landon Dickerson/C
Alabama
|Najeh Harris/RB
Alabama
|Round 2 Pick 55
|Trey Sermon/RB
Ohio State
|Quinn Meinerz/C
Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Javonte Williams /RB
North Carolina
|Creed Humphrey /C
Oklahoma
|Round 3 Pick 88
|Baron Browning/ILB
Ohio State
|Ar’Darius Washington/DB
TCU
|Tommy Tremble /TE
Notre Dame
|Ambry Thomas /CB
Michigan
|Round 4 Pick 129
|Tommy Tremble /TE
Notre Dame
|Janarius Robinson/EDGE
Florida State
|Robert Rochell /CB
Central Arkansas
|Spencer Brown /OT
Northern Iowa
|Round 4 Pick 140
|Tommy Doyle/OT
Miami (OH)
|Tommy Doyle/OT
Miami (OH)
|Hamilcar Rashed /EDGE Oregon State
|Tommy Tremble /TE
Notre Dame
|Round 6 Pick 216
|Daelin Hayes /EDGE
Notre Dame
|Luke Farrell/TE
Ohio State
|Avery Williams /DB
Boise State
|Tarron Jackson /EDGE
Coastal Carolina
|Round 7 Pick 246
|DJ Daniel/CB
Georgia
|Pressley Harvin III/P
Georgia Tech
|Tamorrion Terry /WR
Florida State
|Darrick Forrest /S
Cincinnati
|Round 7 Pick 255
|Drue Chrisman/P
Ohio State
|Grant Stuard/LB
Houston
|Drue Chrisman/P
Ohio State
|Quinton Bohanna /DL
Kentucky
|Scott Pavelle
|Jon Heitritter
|Daniel Kitchen
|Tom Mead
|Round 1 Pick 24
|Najeh Harris/RB
Alabama
|Najeh Harris/RB
Alabama
|Najeh Harris/RB
Alabama
|Landon Dickerson/C
Alabama
|Round 2 Pick 55
|Josh Myers /C
Ohio State
|Jalen Mayfield /OT
Michigan
|Creed Humphrey /C
Oklahoma
|Richie Grant/DB
Central Florida
|Round 3 Pick 88
|Shaun Wade /CB
Ohio State
|Josh Myers /C
Ohio State
|Paulson Adebo /CB
Stanford
|Spencer Brown/OT
Northern Iowa
|Round 4 Pick 129
|T/G James Hudson /T/G Cincinnati
|Kary Vincent/CB
LSU
|Walker Little /OT
Stanford
|Chuba Hubbard/RB
Oklahoma State
|Round 4 Pick 140
|Daelin Hayes /EDGE
Notre Dame
|Derrick Barnes /EDGE
Purdue
|Dylan Moses /LB
Alabama
|Devine Deablo/S
Virginia Tech
|Round 6 Pick 216
|Buddy Johnson /ILB
Texas A&M
|Shaka Toney /EDGE
Penn State
|Wyatt Hubert /EDGE
Kansas State
|William Bradley-King/EDGE
Baylor
|Round 7 Pick 246
|Luke Farrell /TE
Ohio State
|Trevon Grimes /WR
Florida
|Avery Williams /DB
Boise State
|Luke Farrell /TE
Ohio State
|Round 7 Pick 255
|Camryn Bynum /CB
California
|Avery Williams /DB
Boise State
|Shaun Beyer /TE
Iowa
|Tarron Jackson /EDGE
Coastal Carolina
|Tyler Wise
|Round 1 Pick 24
| Najeh Harris/RB
Alabama
|Round 2 Pick 55
| Landon Dickerson/C
Alabama
|Round 3 Pick 88
| Elijah Molden/CB
Washington
|Round 4 Pick 129
| Robert Hainsey/OL
Notre Dame
|Round 4 Pick 140
| Patrick Jones/EDGE
PITT
|Round 6 Pick 216
| Tre McKitty/TE
Georgia
|Round 7 Pick 246
| Justin Hilliard/LB
Ohio State
|Round 7 Pick 255
| Trevon Grimes/WR
Florida
SCHOOLS REPRESENTED
Ohio State leads the way with seven different players named 11 times. Alabama follows with three players mentioned 11 times. Here is a list of the schools mentioned in the mock drafts, along with the number of different players from each school.
Ohio State – 11 (7 players)
Alabama – 11 (3 players)
Notre Dame – 6 (3 Players)
Boise State – 3
Cincinnati – 2 (2 Players)
Florida State – 2 (2 players)
Georgia – 2 (2 players)
Michigan – 2 (2 players)
Stanford – 2 (2 players)
Coastal Carolina – 2
Florida – 2
Miami (OH) – 2
Northern Iowa – 2
Oklahoma – 2
Baylor – 1
California – 1
Central Arkansas – 1
Central Florida – 1
Georgia Tech – 1
Houston – 1
Iowa- 1
Kansas State – 1
Kentucky – 1
LSU – 1
North Carolina – 1
Oklahoma State – 1
Oregon State – 1
Penn State – 1
Pitt – 1
Purdue – 1
Texas A&M – 1
TCU – 1
Virginia Tech – 1
Washington – 1
Wisconsin-Whitewater – 1
HOW DOES YOUR MOCK STACK UP?
So, how does your mock draft stack up against the Steelers Depot crew? Who will be closest to the mark?
YOUR SONG SELECTION
I always like to include a song. Very soon we will learn who is the Steelers pick in the first round. In fact, who all eight Steelers selections are. Here is Who is the Man? By ABN.