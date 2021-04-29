NFL Draft

Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Depot Team Mock Drafts

Posted on
Landon Dickerson, a potential Steelers' draft pick

Twelve Steelers Depot contributors profiled 261 college prospects eligible for the 2021 NFL draft. Eight of the profilers submitted their final mock drafts over the past few days. Dave Bryan and Alex Kozora just published their final mock drafts. I’ve heard rumors that the FBI’s Behavior Analysis Unit may be studying Steelers Depot to determine how they can improve their own profiling system.

VARIETY IS THE SPICE OF LIFE

The Steelers Depot staff consensus mocks the Steelers drafting Alabama RB Najee Harris in the first round. After that, the predicted selections vary widely. The Depot contributors selected 49 different college prospects from 35 schools. Only five prospects appeared more than twice: Najee Harris, Alabama C Landon Dickerson, Ohio State TE Luke Farrell, Notre Dame TE Tommy Tremble, and Boise State DB & return specialist Avery Williams, who is on three contributor’s ballots for Day 3. Remember, there are nearly 1,000 college players vying for one of the 259 draft spots for this year’s draft.

I’ve linked the prospect’s Steelers Depot Draft Profile, or if unavailable their college biography in the table. Also, check out the 2021 NFL Pro Day Results Tracker- Scouting Combine Invitees. Dave Bryan includes the player Pro Day results, a link to their college team biography and the Steelers Depot Draft Profile for each draft prospect that attended a Pro Day.

MOCK DRAFT TABLE

Steelers Depot Contributors Mock Drafts:

Dave Bryan Alex Kozora Josh Carney James Wilford
Round 1 Pick 24 Landon Dickerson/C

Alabama

 Najeh Harris/RB

Alabama

 Landon Dickerson/C

Alabama

 Najeh Harris/RB

Alabama
Round 2 Pick 55 Trey Sermon/RB

Ohio State

 Quinn Meinerz/C

Wisconsin-Whitewater

 Javonte Williams /RB

North Carolina

 Creed Humphrey /C

Oklahoma
Round 3 Pick 88 Baron Browning/ILB

Ohio State

 Ar’Darius Washington/DB

TCU

 Tommy Tremble /TE

Notre Dame

 Ambry Thomas /CB

Michigan
Round 4 Pick 129 Tommy Tremble /TE

Notre Dame

 Janarius Robinson/EDGE

Florida State

 Robert Rochell /CB

Central Arkansas

 Spencer Brown /OT

Northern Iowa
Round 4 Pick 140 Tommy Doyle/OT

Miami (OH)

 Tommy Doyle/OT

Miami (OH)

 Hamilcar Rashed /EDGE Oregon State Tommy Tremble /TE

Notre Dame
Round 6 Pick 216 Daelin Hayes /EDGE

Notre Dame

 Luke Farrell/TE

Ohio State

 Avery Williams /DB

Boise State

 Tarron Jackson /EDGE

Coastal Carolina
Round 7 Pick 246 DJ Daniel/CB

Georgia

 Pressley Harvin III/P

Georgia Tech

 Tamorrion Terry /WR

Florida State

 Darrick Forrest /S

Cincinnati
Round 7 Pick 255 Drue Chrisman/P

Ohio State

 Grant Stuard/LB

Houston

 Drue Chrisman/P

Ohio State

 Quinton Bohanna /DL

Kentucky

 

Scott Pavelle Jon Heitritter Daniel Kitchen Tom Mead
Round 1 Pick 24 Najeh Harris/RB

Alabama

 Najeh Harris/RB

Alabama

 Najeh Harris/RB

Alabama

 Landon Dickerson/C

Alabama
Round 2 Pick 55 Josh Myers /C

Ohio State

 Jalen Mayfield /OT

Michigan

 Creed Humphrey /C

Oklahoma

 Richie Grant/DB

Central Florida
Round 3 Pick 88 Shaun Wade /CB

Ohio State

 Josh Myers /C

Ohio State

 Paulson Adebo /CB

Stanford

 Spencer Brown/OT

Northern Iowa
Round 4 Pick 129 T/G James Hudson /T/G Cincinnati Kary Vincent/CB

LSU

 Walker Little /OT

Stanford

 Chuba Hubbard/RB

Oklahoma State
Round 4 Pick 140 Daelin Hayes /EDGE

Notre Dame

 Derrick Barnes /EDGE

Purdue

 Dylan Moses /LB

Alabama

 Devine Deablo/S

Virginia Tech
Round 6 Pick 216 Buddy Johnson /ILB

Texas A&M

 Shaka Toney /EDGE

Penn State

 Wyatt Hubert /EDGE

Kansas State

 William Bradley-King/EDGE

Baylor
Round 7 Pick 246 Luke Farrell /TE

Ohio State

 Trevon Grimes /WR

Florida

 Avery Williams /DB

Boise State

 Luke Farrell /TE

Ohio State
Round 7 Pick 255 Camryn Bynum /CB

California

 Avery Williams /DB

Boise State

 Shaun Beyer /TE

Iowa

 Tarron Jackson /EDGE

Coastal Carolina

 

Tyler Wise
Round 1 Pick 24  Najeh Harris/RB

Alabama
Round 2 Pick 55  Landon Dickerson/C

Alabama
Round 3 Pick 88  Elijah Molden/CB

Washington
Round 4 Pick 129  Robert Hainsey/OL

Notre Dame
Round 4 Pick 140  Patrick Jones/EDGE

PITT
Round 6 Pick 216  Tre McKitty/TE

Georgia
Round 7 Pick 246  Justin Hilliard/LB

Ohio State
Round 7 Pick 255  Trevon Grimes/WR

Florida

 

SCHOOLS REPRESENTED

Ohio State leads the way with seven different players named 11 times. Alabama follows with three players mentioned 11 times. Here is a list of the schools mentioned in the mock drafts, along with the number of different players from each school.

Ohio State – 11 (7 players)
Alabama – 11 (3 players)
Notre Dame – 6 (3 Players)
Boise State – 3
Cincinnati – 2 (2 Players)
Florida State – 2 (2 players)
Georgia – 2 (2 players)
Michigan – 2 (2 players)
Stanford – 2 (2 players)
Coastal Carolina – 2
Florida – 2
Miami (OH) – 2
Northern Iowa – 2
Oklahoma – 2
Baylor – 1
California – 1
Central Arkansas – 1
Central Florida – 1
Georgia Tech – 1
Houston – 1
Iowa- 1
Kansas State – 1
Kentucky – 1
LSU – 1
North Carolina – 1
Oklahoma State – 1
Oregon State – 1
Penn State – 1
Pitt – 1
Purdue – 1
Texas A&M – 1
TCU – 1
Virginia Tech – 1
Washington – 1
Wisconsin-Whitewater – 1

HOW DOES YOUR MOCK STACK UP?

So, how does your mock draft stack up against the Steelers Depot crew? Who will be closest to the mark?

YOUR SONG SELECTION

I always like to include a song. Very soon we will learn who is the Steelers pick in the first round. In fact, who all eight Steelers selections are. Here is Who is the Man? By ABN.

 

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top
error: Alert: Content is protected !!