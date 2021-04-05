Oregon DBs Thomas Graham And Jevon Holland Say They’ve Spoken With Steelers

With all the talent in the Oregon secondary in this draft class, it’s no surprise to know a couple of them have been in contact with the Pittsburgh Steelers. During a post Pro Day press conference Monday, CB Thomas Graham and CB/S Jevon Holland say they’ve spoken with the team during the pre-draft process.

Graham says he spoke with the team during the 2021 Senior Bowl. That doesn’t come as much of a surprise given every team talks to every prospect in Mobile. He says he doesn’t quite remember who all he talked to but he remembered speaking with Steelers’ BLESTO Scout Dennis MacInnis. MacInnis is a former Oregon grad before taking a scouting internship with Pittsburgh.

Graham opted out of the 2020 season. In the three years when he did play, he totaled 183 tackles (10.5 TFL) with eight interceptions. As a junior in 2019, he racked up 64 tackles with 5 TFLs and a pair of interceptions. Graham put up solid numbers at his Pro Day workout Friday.

DB Thomas Graham Jr.#GoDucks x Pro Day pic.twitter.com/A8MpAvWpLT — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) April 4, 2021

His NFL draft stock is a bit all over the map but he’s expected to go either late on Day Two or early on Day Three. Check out our scouting report on his game here.

Holland says he’s spoken with the Steelers’ regional scout, presumably Mark Bruener, and also filled out a standard questionnaire. Holland had an impressive workout at his Pro Day and is viewed as a ballhawk in this class. In just two years with the Ducks, he also opted out of 2020, he picked off nine passes.

Official results from @oregonfootball pro-day Part II: DS Jevon Holland

HT 6005

WT 207👀

Hand 9 1/8

Arm 31 1/3

Wing 76 5/8

40-yd 4.48/4.46 👀

VJ 35.5

BJ 10-6👀

SS 4.14

3C ❌

BP 19x CB Deommodore Lenoir

5102

199

9 3/4

30 5/8

75 1/8

4.48/4.44👀

34.5

10-1

4.35

7.02

15x — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) April 2, 2021

He also has football bloodlines. His father, Robert, played and coached in the CFL and briefly spent time in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers. He discussed the value of having a dad whose played professionally.

“My father being a coach and a player, when I was younger, I didn’t realize how important it was and how much of an advantage I had. I just thought he was always on my case because he was just my dad and that’s what he did. But, really he knew what it took to get to that next level. And he played in the NFL for the 49ers. So he knew what it takes to get to the NFL. The level of work and the work ethic I have to have and put in. Honestly, I’m blessed and highly favored to have him in my corner supporting me no matter what.”

Holland is viewed as an early Day Two pick with an outside chance of going late in the first round.

Oregon CB Deommodore Lenoir said he has not yet spoken with the Steelers.