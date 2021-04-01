NFL Draft

Oklahoma State OT Teven Jenkins Has Spoken With Steelers; Report Says Team Showing Lots Of Interest

If the Pittsburgh Steelers want to get serious about improving their run game, drafting Oklahoma State OT Teven Jenkins at #24 would be a good way to start that process. During his Thursday Pro Day media session, Jenkins says he has spoken with the Steelers.

According to a tweet-report from Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline, the Steelers are showing a lot of interest in Jenkins.

Jenkins is considered one of the best run blocking tackles in this class. The light came on for him in 2020. In speaking with the media, he was extremely blunt about his attitude and mentality.

That kind of guy sure would look good in black and gold. Jenkins not only has an old-school mentality, he has the athleticism to pair with it. His workout numbers today were excellent.

We believe the Steelers are at the Cowboys’ Pro Day today. But we’ve yet to find out exactly who is in attendance.

Check out our scouting report on Jenkins by clicking the link here. Our Josh Carney summed up his game this way:

“Overall, I think Jenkins is a stud right tackle in the Orlando Brown Jr. mold. He will come in right away and make an impact in the run game. He’s best in a power scheme allowing him to work downhill against smaller defenders.

He will need to continue to work on his vertical sets and his footwork in pass protection, but with his length and power, he can hold up in pass protection initially while continuing to develop.”

