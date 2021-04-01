Oklahoma State OT Teven Jenkins Has Spoken With Steelers; Report Says Team Showing Lots Of Interest

If the Pittsburgh Steelers want to get serious about improving their run game, drafting Oklahoma State OT Teven Jenkins at #24 would be a good way to start that process. During his Thursday Pro Day media session, Jenkins says he has spoken with the Steelers.

According to a tweet-report from Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline, the Steelers are showing a lot of interest in Jenkins.

Numbers coming for Teven Jenkins/T/Oklahoma St from pro day: 6057/317

36 reps on bench

4.91s/forty Getting a lot of interest from the Steelers & Jets — Tony Pauline (@TonyPauline) April 1, 2021

Jenkins is considered one of the best run blocking tackles in this class. The light came on for him in 2020. In speaking with the media, he was extremely blunt about his attitude and mentality.

Oklahoma State OT Teven Jenkins on what teams are getting if they draft him. "Tough, physical, nasty motherfucker. A dude who does not shy away from hits. A dude's who is going to bust his ass." — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) April 1, 2021

Jenkins on his mentality coming into the year. "I had a talk with my o-line coach and strength coach tell me if I was going to be the guy this year, I was going to need to be a motherfucker on the field. Be a dickhead, be more aggressive than I was. And I took that personally." — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) April 1, 2021

That kind of guy sure would look good in black and gold. Jenkins not only has an old-school mentality, he has the athleticism to pair with it. His workout numbers today were excellent.

Official results for @CowboyFB pro-day Part II: RB Chuba Hubbard 🇨🇦

HT 6000

WT 210

Hand 9

Arm 32

Wing 75 3/4

40-yd 4.50/4.48

VJ 36.0👀

BJ 10-0

SS 4.26

3C 7.24

BP 20x OT Teven Jenkins

6057

317👀

9 1/2

33 1/2

81

5.03/5.01👀

32.5👀

8-10

4.66

7.72

36x💪 — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) April 1, 2021

We believe the Steelers are at the Cowboys’ Pro Day today. But we’ve yet to find out exactly who is in attendance.

Our Josh Carney summed up his game this way:

“Overall, I think Jenkins is a stud right tackle in the Orlando Brown Jr. mold. He will come in right away and make an impact in the run game. He’s best in a power scheme allowing him to work downhill against smaller defenders.

He will need to continue to work on his vertical sets and his footwork in pass protection, but with his length and power, he can hold up in pass protection initially while continuing to develop.”