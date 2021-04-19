NFL.com Compares Georgia Edge Azeez Ojulari To Former Steelers OLB Joey Porter

The probability that the Pittsburgh Steelers will select a defensive player in the first round of the 2021 seems slim. Even so, if the Steelers were to go defense in the first round the probability that Georgia edge-rusher Azeez Ojulari would be the team’s choice at 24 overall would definitely exist.

With the 2021 draft now less than two weeks away, the buzz on Ojulari seems to building and it has resulted in people pointing back to his nfl.com draft profile that included Lance Zierlein comparing the Georgia product to former Steelers outside linebacker Joey Porter.

Ojulari measured in at his Georgia pro day at 6022, 249-pounds and with 34 1/2-inch arms and 10 1/2-inch hands. He ran his 40-yard-dash in 4.63-seconds, did 26 reps on the bench and posted a vertical jump on 30-incjhes and a broad jump of 10’07”. His RAS score was 8.17, which obviously isn’t bad at all.

At Georgia, Ojulari registered 68 total tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss and 15 sacks. 9.5 of those sacks came in 2020 and the other 5.5 in 2019. He also forced five fumbles during his college career.

Being compared to Porter is quite an honor. After all, Porter will always be remembered as one of the great outside linebackers in Steelers history as he put up 98.0 career sacks over 13 NFL seasons. He also recorded 667 total tackles during his time in the NFL.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin were both at the Georgia pro day this year to watch Ojulari go through the paces. Ojulari was also voted team captain for several games during his college career in both 2019 and 2020 so there’s that.

In his latest rankings, Gil Brandt of nfl.com has Ojulari ranked 24th overall.

“Ojulari can be a very good pass rusher despite the lack of size for his position, Brandt wrote about the Georgia edge-rusher.

Below is the draft profile we posted on Ojulari not too long ago.