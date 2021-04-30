New Steelers RB Najee Harris Has 14/1 Odds To Win 2021 NFL OROTY Award

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected former Alabama running back Najee Harris 24th overall in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft Thursday night and now he’s sure to be the team’s bell cow throughout his rookie season. Harris was one of 18 offensive players selected in the first round on Thursday night with five of those players being quarterbacks. Since then, BetOnline.ag has released new odds on who will win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2021 and Harris is listed among the top 10.

According to the latest odds from BetOnline, Harris is currently 14/1 to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2021. All five quarterbacks drafted Thursday night have shorter odds than Harris does and that includes his former Alabama teammate Mac Jones.

The Steelers haven’t had a player win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year since quarterback Ben Roethlisberger accomplished the feat back in 2004. Former Steelers wide receiver Louis Lipps won the award in 1984 as fid Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris in 1972.

As far as the running back position goes specifically, Saquon Barkley was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year for 2018. Either a quarterback or a running back has won the award the last six years and only nine times has a wide receiver been named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year since 1967.

Should Harris stay fully healthy and play in at least 15 games during his rookie 2021 season, he should have a legitimate shot at winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.