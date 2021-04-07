Narrowing Down The List Of Steelers’ Potential First Round Picks

Pro Days for the 2021 NFL Draft have almost concluded. Just a handful of schools over the next week and they’re smaller programs or ones that don’t have obvious, first-round picks. Places Mike Tomlin and/or Kevin Colbert are unlikely to even attend.

And we know the history regarding their travels and first round draft picks. Since 2010, every single Steelers’ first-round pick has had one of those two key decision-makers in attendance. Assuming that precedent stays true, let’s begin to narrow down Pittsburgh’s options at #24.

Below is a list of all the Pro Days they’ve attended and the likely/possible first round picks who worked out. I’m starting out broad, including slam dunk Top 5/10 guys and borderline, late-first round picks, and then we’ll narrow things down further.

So that’s 23 names (I left off Trevor Lawrence because he had a separate workout that Tomlin/Colbert did not attend). Of course, some of those won’t become Steelers. Alabama CB Patrick Surtain will be long gone before the Steelers’ pick is in. And Clemson’s OT/OG Jackson Carman and Penn State TE Pat Freiermuth probably aren’t going in the Top 32. Alabama defensive linemen Christian Barmore is a potential first-round pick but not at a position of need for the Steelers. So let’s break this down to a more likely list.

School Prospects Clemson RB Travis Etienne Georgia CB Eric Stokes

CB Tyson Campbell

EDGE Azeez Oljuari Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr. Alabama RB Najee Harris

C Landon Dickerson

OT/OG Alex Leatherwood Penn State LB Micah Parsons

EDGE Jayson Oweh Michigan OT Jalen Mayfield Ohio State OG Wyatt Davis

Baron Browning Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

OT Liam Eichenberg

So that’s narrowed the list down to 15. You could cut it down even more, chopping off Mayfield and Parsons (he may not be at 24 and if he is, has off-field concerns) but I’m intentionally keeping as big of an umbrella as realistically possible.

If I had to rank the order of who is most likely, I’d put it together a (rough) list of:

1. Najee Harris/RB Alabama

2. Travis Etienne/RB Clemson

3. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah/LB Notre Dame

4. Landon Dickerson/C Alabama

5. Asante Samuel Jr./CB Florida State

6. Alex Leatherwood/OT-OG Alabama

7. Baron Browning/ILB Ohio State

8. Azeez Oljuari/EDGE Georgia

9. Jayson Oweh/EDGE Penn State

10. Eric Stokes/CB Georgia

11. Jalen Mayfield/OT Michigan

12. Micah Parsons/ILB Penn State

13. Liam Eichenberg/OT Notre Dame

14. Tyson Campbell/CB Georgia

15. Wyatt Davis/OG Ohio State

Is it a guarantee the Steelers select a name from this list? Of course not. Nothing is certain. But if history is any indication, and it has been since 2010, this is your list of names to choose from.