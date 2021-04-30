Najee Harris To Wear #22 For Steelers

Najee Harris will be keeping his college number, wearing #22 for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers shared this photo in a tweet moments ago.

CB Steven Nelson wore 22 last year for the Steelers. Pittsburgh released him as a cap causality earlier this offseason.

Pittsburgh selected Harris with the 24th pick last night. He is the first running back taken in the first round by the team since Rashard Mendenhall in 2008.

The last RB to wear #22 was Stevan Ridley in 2018. Previous players to sport that number include CB William Gay, Robert Golden, Mewelde Moore, and Amos Zereoue. Gene Mingo, the first black kicker in NFL history, wore #22 for the Steelers in 1970.