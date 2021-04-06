McCorkle’s Mic – Interview With Michigan FB Ben Mason

In this new segment, I have the privilege of sitting down with the next NFL stars of tomorrow. The 2021 NFL Draft is just around the corner, and in this series I will be interviewing draft prospects from all over the nation.

For my second interview, I welcomed fullback Ben “Bench” Mason out of Michigan to discuss his path to the 2021 NFL draft. We discussed how he got his nickname his freshman year of high school as he put up an impressive 315 pounds on the bench press which led to a very impressive 29 rep performance at his Michigan Pro Day.

Mason has experience playing fullback, H-back, tight end, and even defensive line which shows how versatile of an athlete he is. He expects to compete in the NFL as a fullback, but added that he can be used in a number of ways. He also fully expects to be a special teams ace and do whatever it takes for his NFL team at the next level.

Mason confirmed that he has spoken with members of the Pittsburgh Steelers staff throughout the pre-draft process.