Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot: The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with myself and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our mind. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to the The Terrible Podcast.

For Episode 53, we have a submitted take from Michael Moore in which he discuss why the Pittsburgh Steelers should think twice about drafting a running back in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for listening.

Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 53)

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/the-terrible-take-4-24-21-episode-53

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n