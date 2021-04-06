Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 36)

Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot. The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with myself and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our mind. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to the The Terrible Podcast.
In Episode 36, I discuss the Pittsburgh Steelers current tight end depth chart and how it needs to be addressed via free agency, the draft, or both before the team reports to training camp.
