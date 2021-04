The pick is in. With the 24th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers have selected…Alabama running back Najee Harris. So let’s talk about the pick. In the video below, I give my quick, initial thoughts on the pick and why Harris is a strong fit for the Steelers. We also touch on some Day 2 options for the team.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for listening.