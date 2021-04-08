JuJu Smith-Schuster Says Antonio Brown Still Has Him Blocked On All Social Media Platforms

It’s been quite a while since Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster had his falling out with now former teammate Antonio Brown. In fact, that blowup between the two seemed to go down not too long after the 2018 season ended. While sometimes time can heal old wounds and repair relationships, that has yet to happen with Smith-Schuster and Brown, who won a Super Bowl championship as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past season.

During his recent interview with former NFL wide receiver Michael Irvin on his podcast, Smith-Schuster was asked to comment on where his relationship is currently at with Brown and if he’s recently had any sort of communication with his former Steelers teammate.

“Honesty, if I could reach out I would but I can’t,” Smith-Schuster said. “He’s blocked me on all social media between like Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, my phone number, and, you know, we just live our life. I wish nothing but the best for him.”

No contact and all still, Smith-Schuster sounds like he’s happy with what all Brown has managed to accomplish since being traded from the Steelers in March of 2019.

“You know, honestly, like for him to go out there and win a Super Bowl, like, you know, congrats to him, and he keeps doing it,” Smith-Schuster said of Brown. “I honestly think he’s probably one of the best receivers to ever do it. And if we didn’t have the fall off, I think our team would be, you know, ridiculously amazing with him and Le’Veon [Bell], all those guys, you know, who are here. So, but now there is no relationship. I haven’t talked to him since then and that’s how it is.”

Irvin then asked Smith-Schuster if he’s tried to get some sort of contact going with Brown in attempt to squash whatever beef there might still be between the two and the USC product said he has but to no avail.

“I mean, I’ve talked to people about it, and I just think that he’s just on a whole another level,” Smith-Schuster said. “I think he’s just doing him. I think the best thing for him is him going to Tom Brady. That’s great, you know? But as far as like, you know, reaching out, I had my people talk to him, but still nothing. So, at the end of the day, like I said, I wish nothing for him and his family but the best and that’s it.

That’s it indeed and I doubt Brown and Smith-Schuster will ever be close friends ever again. Maybe they can eventually reach the point to where they are at least civil and can talk every now and again but that isn’t likely to happen until both are out of the NFL.

As for Brown’s side of things, maybe we’ll get it sometime later down the road. For now, however, Brown is looking for work as he remains unsigned at the time of this post.