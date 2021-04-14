Josh Dobbs Signs One-Year Deal With Steelers

Quarterback Josh Dobbs has signed a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to his agent Mike McCartney.

Excited for @josh_dobbs1 agreeing to a 1 year deal with the @steelers — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) April 14, 2021

Dobbs will compete with Dwayne Haskins to be the #3 QB on the roster. Haskins was signed to a futures contract early in the offseason.

Dobbs, who was originally drafted by the Steelers in the fourth-round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Tennessee, was claimed off waivers by the team just prior to the start of the 2020 regular season. He then proceeded to be the Steelers third-string quarterback all season and was inactive for all but one game, the finale against the Cleveland Browns.

While Dobbs did play in that Week 17 game against the Browns, it was only to the tune of nine total snaps. He completed four of five pass attempts in that contest for a whopping 2 yards and rushed twice for 20 yards. In his first two seasons with the Steelers, Dobbs completed six of his 12 total pass attempts for 43 yards. He played 30 offensive snaps in total. In 2019 with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Dobbs didn’t play a snap.

Pittsburgh traded Dobbs to the Jags early in 2019 for a 5th round pick.