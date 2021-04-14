James Conner On Twitter: ‘No One More Grateful For The City Of Pittsburgh Than Me’

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Arizona cardinals on Tuesday and the university of Pittsburgh product talked openly during his afternoon press conference about him looking forward to a fresh start and about the time he spent playing for his hometown team.

Conner also took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to express his thoughts to Steelers fans who have cheered him on the last four seasons.

“No one more grateful for the city of Pittsburgh than me,” Conner tweeted on Tuesday afternoon. “The last 8 years been building and molding me into the man I am today. Excited for what’s ahead but truly thankful for all the love and support during my best moments and most difficult times.”

Conner also tweeted Tuesday evening; “S/o to everyone who represented that #30 jersey with pride and as a symbol of strength. It’s all love forever.”

S/o to everyone who represented that #30 jersey with pride and as a symbol of strength. It’s all love forever. 💪🏽 — James Conner (@JamesConner_) April 13, 2021

Conner, who was selected by the Steelers in the third-round of the 2017 NFL Draft, was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in November of 2015. While going through multiple rounds of chemotherapy during his college career, Conner was also forced to recover from an MCL injury that he suffered in early in the 2015 season.

Conner was finally able to announce that he was cancer-free in May of 2016. That announcement was followed by him playing the entire 2016 season for Pittsburgh.

Conner was an inspiration to multitudes of people who were fighting cancer or were facing some type of adversity in their lives during his time with the Steelers. He released his autobiography, “Fear Is a Choice: Tackling Life’s Challenges with Dignity, Faith, and Determination,” in June of 2020.

In his four seasons with the Steelers, Conner rushed for 2,302 yards on 532 carries and 22 touchdowns. The running back also registered 124 receptions for 963 yards and four touchdowns as a member of the Steelers.

In 2018, Conner made it to the Pro Bowl after registering 973 yards rushing, 497 yards receiving and 13 total touchdowns. Injuries, however, hampered Conner’s production his final two seasons with the Steelers.

Last season, Conner rushed for 721 on 169 carries and six touchdowns in 13 games played in. He also had 35 receptions for 215 yards.

Conner’s one-year contract with the Cardinals reportedly totals out at $1.75 million and is fully guaranteed. He earned $3,242,288 during his first four seasons in the NFL with the Steelers.