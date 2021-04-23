Franco Harris To Announce Steelers’ Day Two Draft Pick

Pittsburgh Steelers’ Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris will announce a Day 2 selection for the team, according to a press release issued by the league earlier on Friday. Here’s the list of players who will announce the picks for their team.

The Steelers are currently slated to make a pair of selections on Day 2 of the draft: #55 in the second round and #87 in the third round. If the team doesn’t draft a running back in the first round, perhaps Harris will read off the name of who the team’s starting back will be in 2021. Day 2 possibilities at the position include Ohio State’s Trey Sermon and North Carolina’s Michael Carter.

Harris is one of seven Hall of Famers slated to announce selections joining Joe DeLamielleure, Anthony Muñoz, Drew Pearson, Will Shields, John Randle, and Orlando Pace. Harris was inducted into Canton in 1990.