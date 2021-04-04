Email: 2021 Per-Game Cost For Steelers Season Ticket Holders To Remain Flat

Pittsburgh Steelers season-ticket holders probably can’t wait to get back to Heinz Field in 2021 and they should be able to do so without expecting a hike in seat prices.

Via an email sent out a few days ago to Steelers season-ticket holders, per-game prices won’t increase for the 2021 season.

Below is an excerpt from an email that our own David Orochena received.

The Steelers also had another important announcement for season-ticket holders in their recent emailing and that revolves around the ticketing process itself. You can see below that season tickets in 2021 will be mobile only and thus no longer be available in paper form.

Below is a copy of the full email that Steelers season-0ticket holders received:

RENEW YOUR SEATS FOR THE UPCOMING SEASON IN 1 OF 2 WAYS:

1. Credit Card: Click “Renew Now” below to be directed to your online account to pay by credit card. Log in using the email address associated with your account. If you have trouble logging in, click “Forgot Password?” for further instructions. Note: Ticketmaster now requires that you also have a Ticketmaster account with the same email address as your Steelers Account Manager. If you do not have one, upon logging in you will be prompted to create one.

2. Check or Money Order: A printed invoice will arrive in the mail in the coming days. Follow the instructions with that invoice to renew by check or money order.

New for the 2021 season, we are providing our season ticket holders the option to pay via installments. Season ticket holders who elected to be credited for the 2020 season and those who remained opted in for the 2020 season may have an account credit which, if applicable, is reflected on your invoice. Should a balance be owed, this can be paid by registering for the installment plan on or before April 15 or you may pay in full prior to June 1. If opting for the installment plan, payments will equal 1/3 the total amount due and will be made upon registration then automatically charged on May 15 and June 15. You must use a credit card and register for the installment plan online.

The per-game cost of your tickets will remain flat for the 2021 season. However, the NFL recently confirmed a 17-game schedule beginning this season and that AFC teams will have the additional regular season home game in the 2021 season. So, the total package price reflected on your invoice includes 1 preseason game and 9 regular season games.

When renewing, reserve your seats for potential NFL Postseason games at Heinz Field without putting any money down and receive a discount on the NFL Postseason Wild Card! Be sure to select the payment option that includes the postseason to register your credit card for postseason Pay-as-We-Play. Accounts paying by check or money order for their 2021 season tickets will also have the option to opt in for the postseason. Additional details are included with the mailer you will receive in the coming days.

Your season tickets will be mobile only, to be accessed via the Steelers Mobile App. This is necessary to provide flexibility in the event of reduced capacity this upcoming season and provides the most convenient way to manage your tickets. Once paid in full, your tickets will be available to manage through the Steelers Account Manager and Steelers Official Mobile App once the NFL schedule is released later this spring.

Please log in and complete the invoice instructions to confirm payment for the 2021 season. Credit cards previously registered to the account will not be automatically charged. Credit card payments cannot be accepted by phone or in person.