Dulac: Don’t Be Surprised If Steelers Take A QB At 24

We know the Pittsburgh Steelers have eyes on Alabama RB Najee Harris. You know that, I know that, the draft community knows that. Researches could find an unknown, indigenous tribe in the Amazon and the first question the tribe would ask is, “Hey, did the Steelers end up drafting Harris at #24?”

That makes the first half of Gerry Dulac’s tweet uneventful. But the second half is a lot more interesting. He says if Harris is gone and/or a top QB falls, the Steelers could pull the trigger on Ben Roethlisberger’s replacement.

Latest Steelers draft intel: Najee Harris is the target. Hope is Miami or NYJ don’t take him. If he’s gone, don’t be surprised to see a QB who might drop land at Heinz Fields. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) April 29, 2021

The QB who makes the most sense to fall in the draft is Ohio State’s Justin Fields. His draft stock is all over the map and a trade day slide, though unlikely, is possible. Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert attended the Buckeyes’ Pro Day and met with Fields.

Fields is big, strong, and had a great college career. In his last two years, he threw 63 touchdowns to just nine interceptions. In the 2020 playoff game against Clemson, Fields put on a show, throwing six touchdowns and 385 yards in a win over Trevor Lawrence and the Tigers.

Here’s how our scouting report summed up Fields’ game.

“Overall, Fields has notable issues upstairs he needs to clean up into to succeed against NFL-caliber defenses. However, he is a natural leader who has displayed his toughness on multiple occasions, having out-dueled even Trevor Lawrence on the biggest stage. Should he improve these mental errors, Fields should figure to be a dynamic player at the position that can tear up defenders with his arm as well as his legs. He isn’t a completely clean prospect and carries some risk, but his traits and leadership qualities are tantalizing for a potential franchise QB. As far as pro comparisons go, I am in agreement along the lines of an often-used comparison for Fields to Dak Prescott. “

If there any sort of draft day fall, the Steelers might make for a draft day surprise.