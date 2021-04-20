Current And Former Steelers Players React To Mike Tomlin Tuesday Contract Extension News

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Tuesday that they have signed head coach Mike Tomlin to a three-year contract extension and that news prompted a huge response on social media from both current and former players of his. The evidence of that response can be seen below.

Tomlin has long been regarded as a player’s coach. Way back in 2012, a poll of 103 players from 27 teams that was conducted by correspondents from the Sporting News and players overwhelmingly voted Tomlin as the coach that they would most like to play for. In that poll, Tomlin received 31 votes and that was 21 more than New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who finished second in the poll with 10 votes.

“Certainly, I treat people fairly. I don’t aspire to treat everybody exactly the same,” Tomlin said from the 2019 NFL owners’ meetings as part of him answering a question about the perception he enabled former wide receiver Antonio Brown for several years prior to him being jettisoned via a trade. “That’s just the reality of how I function.”

Judging by the Tuesday response that you see below, Tomlin continues to have the respect of his players. He is as even keeled as they come and as of Tuesday, it appears as though he’ll continue to be the Steelers head coach through at least the 2024 season.

Minkah Fitzpatrick on Mike Tomlin on IG #Steelers pic.twitter.com/ItjrWsJci7 — Steelers Depot 🧐 (@Steelersdepot) April 20, 2021

Dwayne Haskins chimes in on IG on the Steelers signing HC Mike Tomlin to a contract extension #steelers pic.twitter.com/rs2pmB1VNz — Steelers Depot 🧐 (@Steelersdepot) April 20, 2021

There’s no other coach we want to play for… Congrats OG! pic.twitter.com/meaheEz2pq — Zach Banner (@ZBNFL) April 20, 2021

Mike T! Congrats brother. So glad the real football people in Pittsburgh make the decision on who they’re coach will be. 14 seasons, no losing seasons, & a Super Bowl champion!! Love it coach @CoachTomlin. Couldn’t be happier — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) April 20, 2021