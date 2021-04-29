CBS Sports Names Huey Richardson Steelers All-Time Biggest Draft Bust

With Thursday being the first day of the 2021 NFK Draft, Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports decided it was a great time to rank the biggest draft bust ever for all 32 teams.

For the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kerr labeled outside linebacker Huey Richardson as being the team’s biggest draft bust in franchise history.

Richardson ranked No. 6 among all draft busts on Kerr’s list of 32. Quarterback Ryan Leaf, formerly of the San Diego Chargers, was ranked No. 1 and quarterback Jamarcus Russell of the Oakland Raiders was ranked No. 2.

Richardson was selected 15th overall pick by the Steelers in 1991 NFL Draft out of Florida and went on to play in just five games with team on his way recording just two tackles, plus another on special teams and no sacks.

To put just how bad Richardson’s career was in some sort of perspective for the younger portion of the Steelers fanbase, another of the team’s first-round bust, outside linebacker Jarvis Jones, had better stats than Richardson as he had six career sacks. Jones did last four seasons with the Steelers as well.

Richardson also gets the distinction of being the Steelers last first-round pick of the Chuck Noll era as the four-time Super Bowl champion coach retired after the 1991 season ended. Noll was succeeded by head coach Bill Cowher and Richardson was traded to Washington for a seventh-round draft pick prior to the start of the 1992 regular season. Hade the Steelers been unable to trade Richardson, he would have been waived.

Richardson played just four games in Washington after being traded from the Steelers and was ultimately released. Shortly after, he signed with the New York Jets and played seven games with them. After the 1992 season, Richardson’s career was done. In total, he played 16 NFL games and failed to register any sacks.