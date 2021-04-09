Bengals Announce Ring Of Honor, Including Anthony Muñoz, Paul Brown As Inaugural Members

Not every team has the good fortune of having a ton of individual whose contributions to the game it is determined merits enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But just because a player or coach or other figure may not rise to that stature from a global perspective doesn’t mean he can’t have that sort of reach within his own organization.

In order to fill in the gap remaining from those who don’t get into the Hall of Fame, many teams have introduced ‘Halls’ or ‘Rings’ of Honor of their own, which even the Pittsburgh Steelers have recently jumped aboard, and have thus been able to recognize some franchise greats as Hines Ward and James Farrior, Larry Brown and Elbie Nickel.

Now the Cincinnati Bengals are the latest team to create a similar venue for their own legends, inaugurating their first four-man class to the Ring of Honor later this year. The first two names have already been announced, being the obvious Paul Brown, who founded the team, and Anthony Muñoz, the greatest Bengals player in history and one of the great tackles in the history of the game.

The other two members of the Ring of Honor’s inaugural class will be chosen, actually, by the Bengals’ season ticket holders, who will have the opportunity to vote on whom they believe should be a part of the class between May and June (they are even trying to sell season tickets as a way to “secure your vote”, though I’m pretty sure nobody cares that much about their vote to buy season tickets just for that reason.

While the Bengals have been a bit of a laughing stock in recent years with a whopping 6.5 wins over the past two years and five consecutive losing seasons, they have historically had some great players come through their doors, even if they have very minimal representation in the Hall of Fame.

Former quarterback (and even Steelers quarterbacks coach) Ken Anderson is probably an inevitable one of the two fan-selected members of the inaugural Ring of Honor class. A four-time Pro Bowler and an All-Pro in 1981, he threw for over 32,000 yards with 197 touchdowns between 1971 and 1986, helping to bring the Bengals to the Super Bowl during that All-Pro year, though they would lose 26-21 to the soon-to-be-juggernaut San Francisco 49ers.

There are even some more recent players to consider who will at least at some point deserve to get in, such as Andrew Whitworth, yet another left tackle, and Geno Atkins, who is perhaps the greatest defensive player to ever play for Cincinnati. Chad Johnson, of course, is one of the most iconic Bengals.

One player who I feel doesn’t deserve a place of honor anywhere in the NFL is Vontaze Burfict, for reasons I’m confident I don’t have to explain here. Yet they did make him a team captain in 2017 (for the second time) after having been suspended multiple times. So we’ll see down the road.