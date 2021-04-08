B.J. Finney: ‘Coach Tomlin Told Me My Fate Is In My Hands’ In Regards To Starting At Center

The retirement of 11-year veteran center Maurkice Pouncey earlier this offseason left massive hole in the middle of the offensive line of the Pittsburgh Steelers, which not too long ago was arguably their strongest unit on the entire team. Some will argue that it was time to open up that hole anyway, but regardless of how we got here, the hole is there.

So far, the Steelers haven’t done a lot to address the offensive line as a whole, at least in terms of pedigree, but they have signed three offensive linemen as unrestricted or street free agents, one of them being B.J. Finney, who spent the first five years of his career in Pittsburgh.

If the season were to begin today, he would almost surely be in the starting lineup, having a dozen starts under his belt over the course of his career, though more of those came at either guard position than at center. He recently spoke with Teresa Varley for the team’s website, and said that the team more or less left it open as to whether or not he would start.

“They just painted it with a broad-brush stroke”, he said. “Coach Tomlin told me my fate is in my hands and we will see where it leads. We always have control over it. It’s just a matter of opportunities rolling our way. It’s nice to be in more control than I had prior to”.

It wasn’t so long ago that a number of Steelers fans were referring to Finney as a starter in waiting, though that was under the assumption that he would succeed Ramon Foster at the left guard position. instead, he signed with the Seattle Seahawks in free agency, and Matt Feiler took over.

Now, Feiler is gone, signing a three-year, $21 million contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, and Finney is back after what was no doubt a frustrating and disappointing year, which included his being traded mid-season to the Cincinnati Bengals.

“If that is where they want me to play, at center, I will accept the challenge”, he said about the potential of starting at center. “That is a legacy that is hard to live up to in Pittsburgh with all of the great centers we have been fortunate to have as an organization. To throw my name into the ring, to have the opportunity to be one of those centers, is amazing in itself. It’s not something to be taken lightly, and I am not”.

I’m not sure there is another team in the league who has a more robust and remarkable history at the center position than do the Steelers, who have two of them in the Hall of Fame in Mike Webster and Dermontti Dawson, with Pouncey perhaps to follow. And that’s not even mentioning names like Ray Mansfield and Jeff Hartings.