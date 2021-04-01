Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your weekly Thursday edition of the mailbag. Been a busy week wrapping up Pro Days. Apologies in advance if I’m a little laggy in responding to you guys today. May been in some Pro Day Zoom conferences during the next hour. But I’ll be sure to answer everything and anything on your mind.

To your questions!

PaeperCup: Hellllo Alex! In your honest opinion, would you consider it a mistake not to take Mac Jones if available at 25?

Alex: Hello! You guys know my thoughts and feelings on Jones. I think he’s a franchise-caliber type of player. So it’s hard to answer those questions in a vacuum because you don’t know what the rest of the board will look like but if you have that kind of guy on the board, it’s hard not to take him. So I won’t kill the Steelers if they pass (though I don’t think he’ll be there at 24) because I don’t know how they feel about him but yes, I’d take him.

Dan Blocker: Hi Alex! Based on the Steelers creed of building through the draft, would you ever expect to see a scenario with mega-deal, multiple-picks/years from the Steelers in order to land a future QB, or, do you think they’ll more or less let how the cards fall, as to when and how they fill that position?

Alex: Anything is possible. Rules go out the window when it comes to trying to find a future QB. Pulling off those deals are difficult but I’m not going to say it’s impossible if there’s a guy they like enough and believe can transform the team. Because if you trade up for that guy and you’re right and he’s the next Big Ben, nothing you gave up will ever be considered too much. No one cares what the Chiefs gave up to get Patrick Mahomes or the Ravens moving up to take Lamar Jackson. Which reminds me of my favorite Ravens’ draft fact. Baltimore took TE Hayden Hurst before trading up to get Jackson. Pretty funny.

ThisWildcat: Good afternoon Alex,

What are the total number of players under contract as of now? Also, how many players are usually under contract under Colbert as we enter the draft? Does that correlate at all with the number of picks that the Steelers have? This could give us an idea of how many more signings there may be.

Thank you

Alex: Dave tweeted out yesterday they were at 70. I don’t know what number they’re normally at this time of year. Usually they sign between 10-15 UDFAs so it tracks with how they currently stand. Eight draft picks leaves for 12 UDFAs.