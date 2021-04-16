Analyst Makes Case Why The Steelers Shouldn’t Draft A RB In First Round

In a Twitter thread yesterday, football analyst Warren Sharp put together the case for why the Pittsburgh Steelers – and teams in general – shouldn’t spend a first round pick on a running back.

He starts by pointing out the Steelers’ recent history of addressing the position.

I see what mocks have the Steelers doing at pick #24… and if the Steelers draft a RB at #24… after being 1 of only 3 teams to have spent 3 picks on RBs in the first 4 rounds since 2017 I will gladly short them a 1st round RB is not the answer to any of their questions — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 15, 2021

Pittsburgh has used several picks on drafting mid-round runners starting with James Conner in 2017. They followed that up with Jaylen Samuels in the 5th round in 2018, Benny Snell in the 4th round in 2019, and Anthony McFarland Jr. in the 4th round in 2020. Only one of those picks came during the first two days but Pittsburgh’s yet to find a long-term answer despite repeated investments.

Sharp then said the focus should be on improving the offensive line, not the running back.

Steelers RBs on early down runs vs 7-man boxes or less in quarters 1-3: A: 5.0 YPC, 43% success, -0.01 EPA

B: 3.8 YPC, 41% success, -0.10 EPA

C: 4.1 YPC, 27% success, -0.10 EPA A=Snell

B=Connor

C=McFarland Jr they don't need to replace Connor… …they need a better O-line — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 15, 2021

Those numbers showing that none of their backs have had success, especially from a run success or EPA standpoint. You could argue the backs just haven’t been good enough or that a guy like McFarland was a rookie with a limited sample size but there’s no question the offensive line was a big issue in 2020. Now, that group lost Maurkice Pouncey and have only replaced him with B.J. Finney. Finney isn’t the long-term answer at the position.

Sharp then looked at the history of teams who make repeated investments in the position.

the most mocked player to the PIT at #24 is Najee Harris only 2x in the last 15 yrs has a team drafted RBs in the 1st 4 rds in consecutive yrs…then drafted a 1st rd RB the very next yr neither received a 2nd deal nor helped their team win Trent Richardson CLE

Ryan Mathews SD — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 15, 2021

This one is a little harder to argue and starts getting in the weeds. It’s a highly specific and narrow list he’s putting together, teams who “drafted RBs in 1st 4 rds in consecutive yrs…then drafted a 1st rd RB the very next yr” and then correlating that next back as doomed to fail. The next Trent Richardson or Ryan Mathews. The Chargers’ struggles had little to did with problems on offense – they remained top five in points per game for Mathews’ first two seasons. It was the defense that fell off, dropping from 11th to 22nd in the span of two years. Richardson was part of the horrible-drafting Browns regimes and both players were taken much higher than #24 overall, making their value proposition much worse. Richardson went 3rd, Mathews went 12th.

Finally, Sharp notes past Super Bowl winners didn’t have elite ground attacks.

efficiency of the last 5 Super Bowl champions: RUSH PASS

2020 TB 10 5

2019 KC 16 2

2018 NE 8 4

2017 PHI 18 4

2016 NE 10 2 elite pass game

serviceable run game — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 15, 2021

Sharp’s overall argument is a bit muddled and probably overly-specific that it starts to lose its overall point. Which is, teams don’t need to spend a high draft pick on a running back to have a good run game or to win a Super Bowl. That’s fair to say. Of course, based on the Steelers’ recent history, as he points out, finding a mid-round RB hasn’t been the ticket either.

There is of course merit in the idea of valuing offensive line over running back. I’m of the mindset of building teams inside out. But based on the Steelers’ roster, this probably comes down to taking a running back versus taking a center. Both need to be addressed. For Pittsburgh, it’s a question of whether they can get a talented running back or center in the second or third rounds. Based on these draft classes, it’ll be easier to get a center. Najee Harris, Travis Etienne, nor Javonte Williams are likely to be around come pick #55.

The bottom line is the Steelers need to improve their run game. They’re not even at the “serviceable” mark Sharp notes with past Super Bowl winners. That will be done by upgrading at center and running back. It’s just a question of which comes first.