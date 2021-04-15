2021 Stock Watch – QB Joshua Dobbs – Stock Repurchased

Now that the 2021 offseason has begun, following yet another year of disappointment, a fourth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically where Steelers players stand individually based on what we are seeing over the course of the offseason as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future.

A stock evaluation can take a couple of different approaches and I’ll try to make clear my reasonings. In some cases it will be based on more long-term trends. In other instances it will be a direct response to something that just happened. So we can see a player more than once over the course of the season as we move forward.

Player: QB Joshua Dobbs

Stock Value: Repurchased

Reasoning: In a mildly surprising move, the Steelers announced yesterday that they have re-signed former 2017 fourth-round draft pick, quarterback Joshua Dobbs, who has spent all but 15 games of his career with the team.

Joshua Dobbs was the number three quarterback behind Landry Jones during his rookie season. A year later, after Mason Rudolph was drafted, it was assumed that he would be the odd man out. Instead, he defied the odds and won the backup job, with Jones being the odd man out.

Then they traded him in 2019 when the Jacksonville Jaguars offered him a fifth-round pick one game into the season—but only because they knew that Devlin Hodges was sitting out there available to be signed, and they liked him well enough.

When the Jaguars let Dobbs loose last year during final roster cuts, the Steelers dumped Hodges to sign Dobbs back as the number three quarterback behind Rudolph, with Hodges reverting instead to the practice squad.

This offseason, though, Pittsburgh signed former first-round pick Dwayne Haskins to a Reserve/Future contract. It was assumed that he would be the number three quarterback, at worst. Now Dobbs has been brought back, giving them four quarterbacks.

He can, at worst, push Haskins this offseason to make sure that he at least earns his roster spot, rather than having it handed to him. But given his history, I suppose we can’t rule out the possibility that Dobbs just beats him out and wins a roster spot. Haskins hasn’t exactly had a great career, considering the fact that he was available to be signed to a futures deal after two years.