2021 Stock Watch – OLB Jamir Jones – Stock Purchased

Now that the 2021 offseason has begun, following yet another year of disappointment, a fourth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically where Steelers players stand individually based on what we are seeing over the course of the offseason as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future.

A stock evaluation can take a couple of different approaches and I’ll try to make clear my reasonings. In some cases it will be based on more long-term trends. In other instances it will be a direct response to something that just happened. So we can see a player more than once over the course of the season as we move forward.

Player: OLB Jamir Jones

Stock Value: Purchased

Reasoning: The Steelers continue to add to their 90-man roster with cheap signings, former Houston Texans edge defender Jamir Jones being among the latest, who will compete at a rather thin outside linebacker position.

Like so many other players, Jamir Jones is a good athlete with a backstory of interest. The majority of people whom this describes ultimately don’t ‘make it’, but the first step to doing so is getting your foot in the door, and the young man now has his latest landing spot in Pittsburgh.

The younger brother of Steelers offensive tackle Jarron Jones, both of them played at Notre Dame along the defensive line. Jarron would later be moved to the offensive side of the ball after graduating. Jamir was moved from linebacker to the defensive line in his final season in 2019, during which he registered 4.5 sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss.

Coming out of college last year, he initially went undrafted, and signed with the Texans, as mentioned; however, he did not make the 53-man roster. In fact, he was waived at the end of July, and did not spend any time with any organization during the season.

He did recently work out at Notre Dame’s Pro Day, the same as many other ‘veteran’ unsigned players who were granted the opportunity to return to their alma mater in the hopes of getting some eyes on them and earning a contract.

The good news for Jones is that he comes to a team that is thin at his position, as he profiles to play on the edge for the Steelers at 6’4”, 255 pounds, at least according to his listing on the team’s website. Behind T.J. Watt and second-year Alex Highsmith, they only have the veteran Cassius Marsh, who is a recent addition to the team.