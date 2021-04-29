NFL Draft

2021 Steelers Draft Day Packet: What You Need To Know

NFL Draft logo

It’s finally here. The 2021 NFL Draft kicks off tonight. All the months of tape, speculation, study, rumors, debate, discussion, projections. It all ends tonight. We’ll know the top 32 selections of the 2021 draft class by the end of the night and more importantly, who the Steelers take at #24 (assuming they stay there).

We hope we’ve reached our goal of getting you as prepared as possible for the draft during this draft season. Know we’ve thrown a lot of information your way. So we wanted to make a handy guide as a one-stop shop to use over these next three days. Here’s everything you need to know to be the smartest draft fan at your party.

Pro Day Tracker and Zoom Calls: Here’s a link to our Pro Day tracker. We know how important these visits and this information is, especially in the first round. Click the link for the entire list but here’s the nine Pro Days Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert attended this draft-season.

Auburn
Alabama
Clemson
Florida State
Georgia
Notre Dame
Ohio State
Penn State
Michigan

Mock Drafts (Depot): Here are the mock drafts completed by each Depot contributor who submitted one. I’ll list their first round pick next to the link of each one.

Dave Bryan – Landon Dickerson/C Alabama
Alex Kozora – Najee Harris/RB Alabama
Josh Carney – Landon Dickerson/C Alabama
James Wilford – Najee Harris/RB Alabama
Scott Pavelle – Najee Harris/RB Alabama
Jon Heitritter – Najee Harris/RB Alabama
Daniel Kitchen – Najee Harris/RB Alabama
Tom Mead – Landon Dickerson/RB Alabama
Tyler Wise – Najee Harris/RB Alabama

Mock Drafts (National): Here are some of the national mock drafts and where they have the Steelers going.

Daniel Jeremiah – Teven Jenkins/OT Oklahoma State
Tony Pauline – Najee Harris/RB Alabama
Jeremy Folwer – Najee Harris/RB Alabama
Bucky Brooks – Jamin Davis/LB Kentucky
Chris Simms – Landon Dickerson/C Alabama
Aditi Kinkhabwala – Jalen Mayfield/OT Michigan

Scouting Reports: We proudly put together 262 player profiles this year, a new site record. Here’s a table with all of them.

Previous 2021 NFL Draft Player Profiles
OC Drake Jackson OC Landon Dickerson TE Pat Freiermuth RB Javonte Williams
CB Patrick Surtain II OG Deonte Brown TE Kylen Granson TE Brevin Jordan
OL Trey Smith OT Adrian Ealy CB Jaycee Horn CB Kary Vincent Jr.
RB Elijah Mitchell OT Alex Leatherwood TE Hunter Long RB Najee Harris
CB Tyson Campbell LB Zaven Collins DB Greg Newsome TE Tony Poljan
DL Christian Barmore RB Kenneth Gainwell OT Rashawn Slater WR Kadarius Toney
RB Michael Carter EDGE Joe Tryon CB Thomas Graham Jr. WR Amari Rodgers
RB Demetric Felton C Creed Humphrey C Trey Hill LB Jabril Cox
CB Asante Samuel Jr. S Joshuah Bledsoe OT Samuel Cosmi S Trevon Moehrig
RB Chuba Hubbard S James Wiggins LB Garret Wallow RB Kylin Hill
WR Dazz Newsome RB Khalil Herbert CB Shaun Wade WR Tylan Wallace
RB Rhamondre Stevenson CB Camryn Bynum WR Amon-Ra St. Brown WR Shi Smith
OT Liam Eichenberg EDGE Patrick Jones DT Alim McNeill OT Christian Darrisaw
QB Kyle Trask RB Jermar Jefferson QB Trey Lance OT Jaylen Mayfield
OT Teven Jenkins TE Kenny Yeboah LB Chazz Surratt CB Tre Brown
QB Kellen Mond LB Nick Bolton OL Brady Christensen DL Dayvion Nixon
CB Elijah Molden QB Mac Jones EDGE Rashad Weaver LB Cameron McGrone
RB Trey Sermon LB Pete Werner LB Tony Fields TE Luke Farrell
RB Jaret Patterson LB Dylan Moses TE Kyle Pitts LB Jamin Davis
TE Tommy Tremble QB Jamie Newman TE Shaun Beyer EDGE Azeez Ojulari
QB KJ Costello CB Caleb Farley DB Richie Grant OT Tommy Doyle
OG Jackson Carman WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette LB Baron Browning WR Terrace Marshall
LB/S JaCoby Stevens OC Josh Myers S Hamsah Nasirildeen OT Dillon Radunz
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah WR Anthony Schwartz S Talanoa Hufanga WR Sage Surratt
WR Dyami Brown OT Jaylon Moore WR Elijah Moore WR Seth Williams
NT Forrest Merrill WR Cornell Powell WR Rondale Moore EDGE Jaelan Phillips
S Divine Deablo WR Rashod Bateman EDGE Elerson Smith C Jimmy Morrissey
RB Larry Rountree C/G Quinn Meinerz CB Benjamin St-Juste OT Spencer Brown
EDGE Daelin Hayes WR Tamorrion Terry DL Marvin Wilson OT Walker Little
CB Aaron Robinson WR D’Wayne Eskridge EDGE Joseph Ossai EDGE Quincy Roche
OT Alijah Vera-Tucker WR Tutu Atwell TE Pro Wells RB Pooka Williams
EDGE William Bradley-King S Ar’Darius Washington EDGE Joshua Kaindoh WR Jonathan Adams
DB Trill Williams QB Davis Mills EDGE Greg Rousseau  WR Cade Johnson
ILB K.J. Britt OG Aaron Banks DL Jay Tufele OG Wyatt Davis
CB Kelvin Joseph S Paris Ford DL Milton Williams OT James Hudson
DL Tommy Togiai EDGE Ronnie Perkins TE Tre McKitty EDGE Victor Dimukeje
CB Robert Rochell OT Stone Forsythe EDGE Janarius Robinson DL Tyler Shelvin
CB Rodarius Williams WR Jaelon Darden WR Nico Collins DL Levi Onwuzurike
EDGE Carlos Basham Jr. TE Quintin Morris LB Monty Rice LB Derrick Barnes
EDGE Raymond Johnson III CB Ifeatu Melifonwu OL Kendrick Green OT D’Ante Smith
WR Jalen Camp RB Javian Hawkins DL Jaylen Twyman TE Matt Bushman
OL David Moore WR Josh Imatorbhebe EDGE Hamilcar Rashed Jr. DB Bryce Thompson
CB Ambry Thomas EDGE Jonathon Cooper WR Marquez Stevenson LB Micah Parsons
EDGE Patrick Johnson S Damar Hamlin DL Osa Odighizuwa TE John Bates
WR Simi Fehoko EDGE Malcolm Koonce WR Trevon Grimes OT Royce Newman
RB Rakeem Boyd EDGE Shaka Toney S Shawn Davis OL Robert Hainsey
WR Dax Milne OL Cole Van Lanen DL Cameron Sample S Richard LeCounte
P Max Duffy WR Warren Jackson S Andre Cisco EDGE Payton Turner
DB Avery Williams TE Briley Moore DB Jevon Holland EDGE Tarron Jackson
CB Israel Mukuamu RB C.J. Marable WR DeVonta Smith S Jamar Johnson
DB Tariq Thompson WR Joshua Palmer WR Jaylen Waddle OC Brandon Kennedy
CB Nick McCloud QB Justin Fields P Pressley Harvin III CB Rachad Wildgoose
P Drue Chrisman QB Trevor Lawrence CB Zech McPhearson OT Alaric Jackson
P James Smith OL Dan Moore Jr. QB Zach Wilson OL Braylon Jones
S Caden Sterns OT Brenden Jaimes WR Ja’Marr Chase RB Chris Evans
RB Travis Etienne EDGE Jayson Oweh CB Eric Stokes EDGE Charles Snowden
OL Jack Anderson CB Paulson Adebo WR Austin Watkins WR Damonte Moxie
EDGE Jordan Smith CB Marco Wilson EDGE Adetokunbo Ogundeji WR Ben Skowronek
CB Tay Gowan EDGE Chris Rumph II WR Dez Fitzpatrick CB Keith Taylor
EDGE Amen Ogbongbemiga OT Josh Ball EDGE Dare Odeyingbo WR Dillon Stoner
WR Mike Strachan OL Michal Menet LB Justin Hilliard OG Ben Cleveland
RB Spencer Brown WR Brandon Smith LB Isaiah McDuffie IOL Drew Dalman
OL Tommy Kraemer TE Zach Davidson WR Frank Darby TE Miller Forristall
CB Deommodore Lenoir LB Rayshard Ashby S Christian Uphoff OT Carson Green
WR Jacob Harris RB/KR Kene Nwangwu WR Rico Bussey CB DJ Daniel
EDGE Jamar Watson LB Buddy Johnson S Tyree Gillespie

 

NFL Draft Special Podcast: Here’s a link to the podcast with most of the Steelers Depot draft crew. For over two hours, discussing every angle of the draft.

 

Look For Studies: Draft thresholds for the positions we studied:

Wide Receiver
Cornerback
Tight End
Outside Linebacker
Interior Offensive Linemen
Running Back

Colbert Trade History: Draft trading history under GM Kevin Colbert.

Draft Contextualization: Links to the contextualization reports Dave Bryan did this draft season. Info you simply won’t find anywhere else.

TE Tommy Tremble Targets
TE Pat Freiermuth Targets
RB Travis Etienne Explosive Runs
RB Javonte Williams Explosive Runs
RB Najee Harris Explosive Runs
WR Anthony Schwartz Targets
TE Kyle Pitts Targets

