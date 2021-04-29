2021 Steelers Draft Day Packet: What You Need To Know

It’s finally here. The 2021 NFL Draft kicks off tonight. All the months of tape, speculation, study, rumors, debate, discussion, projections. It all ends tonight. We’ll know the top 32 selections of the 2021 draft class by the end of the night and more importantly, who the Steelers take at #24 (assuming they stay there).

We hope we’ve reached our goal of getting you as prepared as possible for the draft during this draft season. Know we’ve thrown a lot of information your way. So we wanted to make a handy guide as a one-stop shop to use over these next three days. Here’s everything you need to know to be the smartest draft fan at your party.

Pro Day Tracker and Zoom Calls: Here’s a link to our Pro Day tracker. We know how important these visits and this information is, especially in the first round. Click the link for the entire list but here’s the nine Pro Days Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert attended this draft-season.

Auburn

Alabama

Clemson

Florida State

Georgia

Notre Dame

Ohio State

Penn State

Michigan

Mock Drafts (Depot): Here are the mock drafts completed by each Depot contributor who submitted one. I’ll list their first round pick next to the link of each one.

Dave Bryan – Landon Dickerson/C Alabama

Alex Kozora – Najee Harris/RB Alabama

Josh Carney – Landon Dickerson/C Alabama

James Wilford – Najee Harris/RB Alabama

Scott Pavelle – Najee Harris/RB Alabama

Jon Heitritter – Najee Harris/RB Alabama

Daniel Kitchen – Najee Harris/RB Alabama

Tom Mead – Landon Dickerson/RB Alabama

Tyler Wise – Najee Harris/RB Alabama

Mock Drafts (National): Here are some of the national mock drafts and where they have the Steelers going.

Daniel Jeremiah – Teven Jenkins/OT Oklahoma State

Tony Pauline – Najee Harris/RB Alabama

Jeremy Folwer – Najee Harris/RB Alabama

Bucky Brooks – Jamin Davis/LB Kentucky

Chris Simms – Landon Dickerson/C Alabama

Aditi Kinkhabwala – Jalen Mayfield/OT Michigan

Scouting Reports: We proudly put together 262 player profiles this year, a new site record. Here’s a table with all of them.

NFL Draft Special Podcast: Here’s a link to the podcast with most of the Steelers Depot draft crew. For over two hours, discussing every angle of the draft.

Look For Studies: Draft thresholds for the positions we studied:

Wide Receiver

Cornerback

Tight End

Outside Linebacker

Interior Offensive Linemen

Running Back

Colbert Trade History: Draft trading history under GM Kevin Colbert.

Draft Contextualization: Links to the contextualization reports Dave Bryan did this draft season. Info you simply won’t find anywhere else.

TE Tommy Tremble Targets

TE Pat Freiermuth Targets

RB Travis Etienne Explosive Runs

RB Javonte Williams Explosive Runs

RB Najee Harris Explosive Runs

WR Anthony Schwartz Targets

TE Kyle Pitts Targets