2021 Steelers Draft Day Packet: What You Need To Know

It’s finally here. The 2021 NFL Draft kicks off tonight. All the months of tape, speculation, study, rumors, debate, discussion, projections. It all ends tonight. We’ll know the top 32 selections of the 2021 draft class by the end of the night and more importantly, who the Steelers take at #24 (assuming they stay there).
We hope we’ve reached our goal of getting you as prepared as possible for the draft during this draft season. Know we’ve thrown a lot of information your way. So we wanted to make a handy guide as a one-stop shop to use over these next three days. Here’s everything you need to know to be the smartest draft fan at your party.
Pro Day Tracker and Zoom Calls: Here’s a link to our Pro Day tracker. We know how important these visits and this information is, especially in the first round. Click the link for the entire list but here’s the nine Pro Days Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert attended this draft-season.
Auburn
Alabama
Clemson
Florida State
Georgia
Notre Dame
Ohio State
Penn State
Michigan
Mock Drafts (Depot): Here are the mock drafts completed by each Depot contributor who submitted one. I’ll list their first round pick next to the link of each one.
Dave Bryan – Landon Dickerson/C Alabama
Alex Kozora – Najee Harris/RB Alabama
Josh Carney – Landon Dickerson/C Alabama
James Wilford – Najee Harris/RB Alabama
Scott Pavelle – Najee Harris/RB Alabama
Jon Heitritter – Najee Harris/RB Alabama
Daniel Kitchen – Najee Harris/RB Alabama
Tom Mead – Landon Dickerson/RB Alabama
Tyler Wise – Najee Harris/RB Alabama
Mock Drafts (National): Here are some of the national mock drafts and where they have the Steelers going.
Daniel Jeremiah – Teven Jenkins/OT Oklahoma State
Tony Pauline – Najee Harris/RB Alabama
Jeremy Folwer – Najee Harris/RB Alabama
Bucky Brooks – Jamin Davis/LB Kentucky
Chris Simms – Landon Dickerson/C Alabama
Aditi Kinkhabwala – Jalen Mayfield/OT Michigan
Scouting Reports: We proudly put together 262 player profiles this year, a new site record. Here’s a table with all of them.
NFL Draft Special Podcast: Here’s a link to the podcast with most of the Steelers Depot draft crew. For over two hours, discussing every angle of the draft.
Look For Studies: Draft thresholds for the positions we studied:
Wide Receiver
Cornerback
Tight End
Outside Linebacker
Interior Offensive Linemen
Running Back
Colbert Trade History: Draft trading history under GM Kevin Colbert.
Draft Contextualization: Links to the contextualization reports Dave Bryan did this draft season. Info you simply won’t find anywhere else.
TE Tommy Tremble Targets
TE Pat Freiermuth Targets
RB Travis Etienne Explosive Runs
RB Javonte Williams Explosive Runs
RB Najee Harris Explosive Runs
WR Anthony Schwartz Targets
TE Kyle Pitts Targets