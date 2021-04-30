2021 NFL Draft: Day-Two Discussion Thread

Day-two of the 2021 NFL Draft will be getting underway in a few more hours from now and the Pittsburgh Steelers are currently scheduled to make two selections during the night with one coming in the second-round and one in the third-round. As usual, this post will serve as the open discussion forum to talk all of the day-two action.

The picks should update automatically in the tracker below. Once the Steelers make their selections Friday night, the entire Depot draft team staff will need to turn their attention to the pick.

It should be an eventful night and I look forward to seeing who the new Steelers players are. Thank you for following along so far and I hope you have enjoyed our Steelers draft coverage.

Merry Draftmas to all of you once again.

A Twitter List by Steelersdepot