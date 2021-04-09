2020 Player Exit Meetings – WR Cody White

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back in the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex earlier than they had anticipated, having been ousted from the postseason in the opening round, which unfortunately marks a slight improvement from the past two seasons, during which they did not even qualify for the playoffs altogether. They have now gone four seasons without securing a victory beyond regular season play.

Yet again, they find themselves undergoing the exit meeting process earlier than anticipated, which means so are we.

They did manage to go 12-4 during the regular season, and secured their first AFC North title since 2017. They posted a new franchise record by opening the season with 11 consecutive wins. But of course, it all fell apart after that. Their only victory after that required a 17-point comeback.

We might not know all the details about what goes on between head coach Mike Tomlin and his players during these exit meetings. But we do know how we would conduct those meetings if they were up to us. So here are the Depot’s exit meetings for the Steelers’ roster following the 2020 season.

Player: Cody White

Position: WR

Experience: 0 Years

Continuing to button up our exit meetings with those who joined the practice squad in the middle of the 2020 season is wide receiver Cody White. A 6’3”, 215-pound specimen out of Michigan State, White declared for the draft as a junior.

Originally signed after the draft by the Kansas City Chiefs, he was waived at the outset of training camp by the defending Super Bowl champions. He later spend time in training camp with the New York Giants.

White had a tryout for the Steelers a short time later. He then worked out for the team once again a couple of weeks into the season. Pittsburgh signed White to the practice squad on September 29. White remained on the practice squad for the duration of the season after that point. The Steelers retained him on a Reserve/Future contract after.

During his three-year college career with the Spartans, White would compile 143 career catches for 1,967 receiving yards with 12 touchdowns, adding another rushing touchdown. During his final, junior season, he caught 66 passes for 922 yards with six touchdowns. He also did a bit of work in the punt return game, but, in truth, without distinction.

The Steelers have a wide receiver room that returns five-deep from last season, with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson, James Washington, and Ray-Ray McCloud all returning. But there could certainly be room for a sixth wide receiver. White is only one of a number of potential contenders, in a pool likely growing during the draft.