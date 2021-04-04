2020 Player Exit Meetings – OL Anthony Coyle

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back in the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex earlier than they had anticipated, having been ousted from the postseason in the opening round, which unfortunately marks a slight improvement from the past two seasons, during which they did not even qualify for the playoffs altogether. They have now done four seasons without securing a victory beyond regular season play.

Yet again, they find themselves undergoing the exit meeting process earlier than anticipated, which means so are we.

They did manage to go 12-4 during the regular season, and secured their first AFC North title since 2017, posting a new franchise record by opening the season with 11 consecutive wins, but of course it all fell apart after that. Their only victory after that required a 17-point comeback.

While we might not know all the details about what goes on between head coach Mike Tomlin and his players during these exit meetings, we do know how we would conduct those meetings if they were let up to us. So here are the Depot’s exit meetings for the Steelers’ roster following the 2020 season.

Player: Anthony Coyle

Position: OL

Experience: 0 Years

Like another 2020 practice squad offensive lineman, Jarron Jones, Anthony Coyle didn’t come into the past season green behind the ears. Coming out of Fordham University, Coyle was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Houston Texans in 2018, and he spent part of that season and the next with the Green Bay Packers. He also saw time with the Atlanta Falcons in 2019.

All of that time came on offseason rosters and practice squads, of course, for the guard/tackle. The 2020 season with the Steelers wasn’t that different, but rules changes did give him a little more in the way of opportunities. He was elevated to the active roster for one game last season for the final regular season game, though he did not participate.

Prior to signing with the Steelers, Coyle participated in the XFL in the Winter before the league was shut down as the coronavirus began to spread around the country, starting at guard for the New York Guardians. He was one among several former XFL players the Steelers signed, including the aforementioned Jones.

Both linemen were signed to Reserve/Future contracts after Pittsburgh’s 2020 season came to an end. Of the two, I would say that Coyle has a much better chance of actually making a jump to the 53-man roster, especially since he is multi-positional, but needless to say, the odds remain stacked against him. Of course, further seasoning on the practice squad is very possible as well.