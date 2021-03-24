Watch: The Depot 180 – March 23 – Episode 108

Episode 108 – March 23, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three minute update.

Free agency is winding down a bit as many of the big splash moves have already occurred league wide. Today I talk about the Steelers latest additions, and the termination of the contract of Steven Nelson. I also discuss the NFL Draft opening up to (some) fans.

