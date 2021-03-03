Watch: The Depot 180 – March 2 – Episode 102

Episode 102 – March 2, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three minute update.

J.J. Watt finally made his decision on his new team for the 2021 season and beyond after parting ways with the Houston Texans. Today I discussed the Watt situation, along with other free agency news. Also, be sure to check out the new media segment on Steelers Depot, “The Terrible Take” being posted daily at 5:00pm EST.

