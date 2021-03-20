Watch: The Depot 180 – March 19 – Episode 107

Episode 107 – March 19, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three minute update.

Free agency officially began with the start of the new league year. Today I discussed Steven Nelson’s imminent departure and Juju Smith-Schuster’s return for (at least) one more year.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad free version.