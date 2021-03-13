Watch: The Depot 180 – March 12 – Episode 105

Episode 105 – March 12, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three minute update.

Today, I discussed the salary cap being set and how it could impact some Steelers free agents. I also talked about BJ Finney and Ray-Ray McCloud signing back with the team.

