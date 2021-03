Back at it with another video breakdown for you guys today. With Tyson Alualu returning to Jacksonville, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a hole at nose tackle. Of players on the roster, second-year Carlos Davis may have the best chance to take over for him. Today, we’re checking at the limited snaps he played his rookie season to get an idea of how he played.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.