Wake Forest QB Jamie Newman Says He Had Interview With Tomlin, Steelers

Add another QB to the list of throwers the Pittsburgh Steelers have talked to. Wake Forest QB Jamie Newman says he’s spoken quite a bit with the Steelers, including Zoom calls with the key decision-makers in the organization.

From ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

QB Jamie Newman says he’s talked with the Steelers quite a bit. He had interviews with Mike Tomlin, Matt Canada and Kevin Colbert. As a wildcard QB, Newman had a ton of upside as a mid-round QB. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) March 31, 2021

Newman started one full year at Wake Forest in 2019 before transferring to Georgia. But he opted out of the season. He accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl but struggled during the week, showing rust from missing an entire season.

In his full season at Wake Forest, he threw for nearly 3000 yards and 26 TDs.

He’s regarded as a Day 2 selection, jockeying with Florida’s Kyle Trask and Stanford’s Davis Mills to be the 6th QB off the board. Trask says he had an interview with Tomlin last month.

Check out our report on Newman below.