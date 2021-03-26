Virginia Tech T Christian Darrisaw To Have Saturday Zoom Interview With Steelers

Virginia Tech tackle Christian Darrisaw is expected to be selected in the first 50 picks of the 2021 NFL Draft a little more than a month ago and after his Friday pro day he said that he’s scheduled to meet with the Pittsburgh Steelers soon.

“I’ve got my first Zoom with them tomorrow,” Darrisaw said about contact with the Steelers during the pre-draft process to date.

While primarily a left tackle in college at Virginia Tech, Darrisaw said Friday he’s open to playing right tackle if that’s what is needed.

“I’m defintely a left tackle but they [teams] show like an interest in me playing anywhere,” Darrisaw said. “A few teams, like they have a solidified left tackle now, and they told me like your role would be like a right tackle for like four to five years and then you’ll change over to the left. And they just wanted to know if I was able to do it and everything. And I told them like, I’m comfortable playing either side, right or left, but I know I’m a left tackle at the end of the day. But I can get it done on either side.”

Darrisaw, who chose to only participate in position drills at his Friday pro day, also talked some about the NFL tackles he likes to study.

“When I was like doing the pre-draft process and everything, I’ve been watching a lot of Trent Williams’ film, just breaking down how physical he plays and knowing that that’s what it’s going to take at the next level, Darrisaw said. “And guys like Wyatt Teller, David [Bakhtiari], the tackle from the Packers. And just watching guys like that, it just motivates me to just work on my craft every day and just know there’s no limit to what you can be. And just knowing, like, you take tips and keys from their game, the sky’s the limit for you.”

Darrisaw has been mocked to the Steelers in the first round quite a bit so far this offseason and that’s nit a huge surprise. Darrisaw, who declared for the 2021 NFL Draft as an underclassman in December, started at left tackle at Virginia Tech since his true freshman season in 2018. The 6-foot-5, 314-pound Darrisaw played for one of the best rushing teams this past season in Virginia Tech, who ranked No. 10 in the country in averaging 240.1 yards per game. He was voted 2020 First Team All-ACC for his play this past season.