UCLA DL Osa Odighizuwa Says He Met With Mike Tomlin On Saturday

After his Pro Day workout Tuesday, versatile UCLA defensive linemen Osa Odighizuwa said he recently had a meeting with Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Yeah, I met with the Steelers,” Odighizuwa said. “I met with Coach Tomlin on Saturday.”

Listed at 6’2, 297, Odighizuwa played up and down the line for the Bruins. Over his career, he recorded 120 tackles, 27.5 for a loss, with 11.5 sacks. He impressed at the Senior Bowl showing power and finesse. Check out this rep of him putting RG Robert Jones in the spin cycle.

UCLA's Osa Odighizuwa might've had the move of the day. Inside spin to beat RG Robert Jones. #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/5qtWsRrPzc — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) January 28, 2021

He’s currently projected as a late Day 2-early Day 3 prospect. Pittsburgh could look to add more help along the defensive line after surprisingly losing NT Tyson Alualu in free agency.

He spoke to his versatility and how the game changes for him when playing over center versus over tackle.

“My mentality is if you can play the run game on the inside, you can play the run game anywhere on the line. It’s just a little different in terms of the frequency of taking on double-teams. If I’m playing the one-tech or 2i, I’m expecting a combo block a lot more often than if I’m playing a four. The keys are about the same looking at running back location, the tight end, the formation in that way to get a key on what I think is going to happen. As far as pass rush, it’s a little bit faster on the inside than on the edge.”

Also working out at UCLA’s Pro Day, RB/WR Demetric Felton said he spoke with the Steelers at this year’s Senior Bowl but hasn’t had contact with the team since.