Tyson Alualu Signs Two-Year Deal With Jaguars

In maybe the first shocker of free agency, NT Tyson Alualu is returning to Jacksonville on a two-year deal worth $6 millions, according to multiple reports.

Congrats to @TysonAlualu for agreeing to a 2-year deal with @Jaguars. Where it all started and back with Coach Lupoi and Coach Joe D. Great story for a great guy! #NFLFreeAgency #NFL #calfootball @PrioritySports — Kenny Zuckerman (@kenny_zuckerman) March 16, 2021

It's a two-year, $6 million deal for DT Tyson Alualu with the #Jaguars, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2021

Alualu spent the first seven years of his career in Jacksonville, drafted by the Jags 10th overall in the 2010 draft. Pittsburgh signed him in 2017 and he’s played some of his best ball the past two seasons. He was dominant the first half of 2020 before an MCL sprain suffered against Baltimore slowed him down the rest of the way. In his time with Pittsburgh, he started 22 games, recording 140 tackles and seven sacks.

The Steelers now have a big hole at nose tackle. Internally, there’s sophomore Carlos Davis, a 2020 7th round pick who flashed in limited opportunity as a rookie. Isaiah Buggs and Henry Mondeaux have also played nose tackle in a pinch. But Pittsburgh may need to look at the free agent market for Alualu’s replacement.